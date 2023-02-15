 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Last of Us

The Last of Us: What you need to know about the show and game

News, reviews, and more on HBO Max’s The Last of Us.

Contributors: Keren Landman, Alex Abad-Santos, and Benji Jones

The Last of Us is HBOs latest mega-popular series. It presents a compelling case that perhaps there’s such a thing as a realistic zombie. Or realistic-ish. And it’s definitely scary.

The premise of the show, which is based on the popular video game of the same name, isn’t that different from your typical post-apocalyptic horror story: US cities are crumbling, there are infectious humans everywhere, and a manly man (played by Pedro Pascal) has to protect a young girl (Bella Ramsay) as they travel across the country.

In the show, it’s not a virus that turns people into zombies but a kind of fungus called cordyceps. The fungus takes over the minds and bodies of humans and makes them want to spread the fungus to the uninfected. The zombie-causing fungus in the show is mostly fictitious — at least, as a human pathogen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show that has everyone talking — and tweeting.

Jan 21, 2023, 8:00am EST
  • February 11

    Why don’t we have vaccines for fungal infections?

    By Keren Landman

    The Last of Us’ Cordyceps aren’t exactly real — but the lack of a vaccine to prevent them is.

  • February 10

    Pedro Pascal and the unbearable horniness of “daddy”

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    The star of HBO’s The Last of Us has that certain ... something.

  • January 21

    The “zombie” fungus in The Last of Us, explained by a biologist

    By Benji Jones

    The good news: You’re safe if you’re not an ant.