House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, is finally here

House of the Dragon, HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, is finally here, and the silver-haired, incest-loving Targaryen clan is back for more dragon-riding fun. The show, helmed by Ryan Condal and Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, takes us back in time to the turbulent “Dance of Dragons” era of the long-ruling Targaryen dynasty, and it’s already given us plenty to unpack. Just who are Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, and why is their burgeoning enmity so important to the future of Westeros? What are Daemon Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon hoping to achieve with all their scheming? Why is King Viserys such a drip? Who is the Crabfeeder and why is he so goth? Will Rhaenys succeed in her attempts to marry off her 12-year-old daughter to an aged king? What’s all this got to do with Essos and the Stepstones, anyway?

The Targaryen dynasty has withstood enemies through the centuries, but can the members of this ruling family survive each other? Join us for House of the Dragon roundups and find out! We’ve got everything from deep-dives into the Targaryen family to episode recaps, dragon science, and more.