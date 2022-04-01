 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spend April with Carmen Maria Machado’s haunting Her Body and Other Parties

The Vox Book Club’s April pick is a ferociously smart set of short stories that read like fairy tales for the 21st century.

By Constance Grady

If you buy something from a Vox link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
Left, Graywolf. Right, Art Streiber.

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

Carmen Maria Machado’s Her Body and Other Parties is one of those books you just never stop thinking about. I haven’t been able to get it out of my head since I first picked it up five years ago — which is why it’s the Vox Book Club’s pick for April 2022.

Eerie and unsettling, this short story collection has the dark beauty of an Angela Carter fairy tale and an animating force that’s all Machado’s own. In stories that riff on urban legends, dystopian fiction, and Law & Order: SVU, Machado returns again and again to the fleshy, porous, unbounded bodies of her heroines — and to all the other parties who feel entitled to them.

Join the Vox Book Club as we spend April exploring Her Body and Other Parties. At the end of the month, we’ll meet Machado live on Zoom, and you can RSVP here. In the meantime, subscribe to the Vox Book Club newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything.

The full Vox Book Club schedule for April 2022

Friday, April 15: Discussion post on Her Body and Other Parties published to Vox.com

Thursday, April 28, 5 pm ET: Virtual live event with author Carmen Maria Machado. Reader questions are encouraged!

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

In This Stream

Join the Vox Book Club!

View all 76 stories

More From Vox

The Latest

America finally gets an Amazon union

By Jason Del Rey

No, Putin is not actually achieving his goals in Ukraine

By Zack Beauchamp

The January 6 committee is seemingly moving toward recommending charges for Trump

By Andrew Prokop

What diplomatic solution might end the war in Ukraine?

By Jen Kirby

The author of When We Cease to Understand the World explains himself

By Constance Grady

How Black North Carolinians pay the price for the world’s cheap bacon

By Jamie Berger