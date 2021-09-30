 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Will you help us hit our goal? We’re in the final days of our push to hit 4,500 new contributions in September! Help us get there, and keep Vox free.

The Vox Book Club is spending October reading and talking to Lauren Groff

If you’d like to read about witchy feminist medieval nuns, then boy, do we have a book for you.

By Constance Grady

If you buy something from a Vox link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Matrix by Lauren Groff.
Riverhead; Eli Sinkus

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

Here is a question for you: Would you like to read a book about witchy medieval nuns creating a separatist women-only commune in 12th-century England and then writing poetry and bathing in lakes at night?

If your answer is no, well, I must urge you to reconsider. But if your answer is yes, welcome! Do I have a book for you.

This October, the Vox Book Club is reading Lauren Groff’s Matrix, the title of which refers not to the action movie franchise but to the Latin word for mother or uterus. Matrix revolves around the real-life Marie de France, the first French female poet, about whom very little is known — leaving plenty of room for fiction to fill in the gaps.

Groff imagines Marie as a gawky, willful young woman who followed English queen Eleanor of Aquitaine from France to England. Spurned by Eleanor, Marie becomes an abbess at a secluded country abbey and eventually rises to become a powerful political figure in her own right, turning her abbey into an isolated safe harbor for the women she takes under her protection.

Matrix is a rich, beautifully written novel about ambition and desire, and also witchy separatist medieval nuns. We’ll have plenty to discuss here on the site. Then, at the end of the month, we’ll meet with Groff live on Zoom to discuss the whole thing, and you can join us. RSVP here, and in the meantime, subscribe to the Vox Book Club newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Here’s the full Vox Book Club schedule for October 2021

Friday, October 15: Discussion post on Matrix published to Vox.com

Thursday, October 28, 5 pm: Virtual live event with author Lauren Groff. You can RSVP here, and reader questions are encouraged!

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

To our delight, you, our readers, helped us hit our goal of adding 2,500 financial contributions in September in just 9 days. So we’re setting a new goal: to add 4,500 contributions by the end of the month. Reader support helps keep our coverage free, and is a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?

In This Stream

Join the Vox Book Club!

View all 64 stories

Next Up In Culture

The Latest

Britney Spears’s conservatorship isn’t over. Yet.

By Constance Grady

What “extinction” really means — and what it leaves out

By Benji Jones

Americans do not see all Afghan refugees as equal

By Nicole Narea
Play

Why 4 companies control the beef industry

By Laura Bult

The worst horrors of factory farming could soon be phased out in Europe

By Jonathan Moens

An “attack on American cities” is freezing climate action in its tracks

By Rebecca Leber