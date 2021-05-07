Novelist Akwaeke Emezi talks writing a nonbinary novel

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

The Vox Book Club spent April reading Akwaeke Emezi’s The Death of Vivek Oji, a ferocious and kaleidoscopic novel about the mysterious death of a young man in Nigeria. And at the end of the month, we met with Emezi live on Zoom to talk the whole thing through. Together, we discussed who Emezi thinks of themself as writing for, how the love story of Vivek Oji came together, and why Emezi currently has a list of 17 books to write. (One of them is a romance novel!)

You can relive our full conversation in the video above (click the "cc" button at the bottom right corner of the player to turn on captions). Next up, we're getting ready to talk about our May book, Sanjena Sathian's Gold Diggers.