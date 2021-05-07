 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Novelist Akwaeke Emezi talks writing a nonbinary novel

The author of The Death of Vivek Oji spoke with the Vox Book Club for our April live event.

By Constance Grady

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

The Vox Book Club spent April reading Akwaeke Emezi’s The Death of Vivek Oji, a ferocious and kaleidoscopic novel about the mysterious death of a young man in Nigeria. And at the end of the month, we met with Emezi live on Zoom to talk the whole thing through. Together, we discussed who Emezi thinks of themself as writing for, how the love story of Vivek Oji came together, and why Emezi currently has a list of 17 books to write. (One of them is a romance novel!)

You can relive our full conversation in the video above (click the “cc” button at the bottom right corner of the player to turn on captions). And to keep up with what’s ahead for the Vox Book Club as well as general book news, sign up for our newsletter, which goes out roughly twice a month. Next up, we’re getting ready to talk about our May book, Sanjena Sathian’s Gold Diggers.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

In This Stream

Join the Vox Book Club!

View all 56 stories

Next Up In Culture

The Latest

Why Democrats’ ambitions for health care are shrinking rapidly

By Dylan Scott

How to stop the next falling space rocket

By Alex Ward

RSVP now to talk Gold Diggers with Sanjena Sathian and the Vox Book Club

By Constance Grady

Don’t freak out about the jobs report yet

By Emily Stewart

A leaked Walmart memo highlights the daunting challenges facing the world’s largest retailer

By Jason Del Rey

A Canadian study gave $7,500 to homeless people. Here’s how they spent it.

By Sigal Samuel