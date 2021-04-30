 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Vox Book Club May pick features heists, alchemy, and the Indian American diaspora

Join us in reading Gold Diggers, Sanjena Sathian’s gripping debut novel.

By Constance Grady

Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian
Left, Penguin Press. Right, Tony Tulathimutte.

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

This May, pull up an easy chair to the Vox Book Club and join us in reading Sanjena Sathian’s Gold Diggers. It’s a propulsive, immersive debut novel that deals with over-achieving high schoolers, ambition, alchemy, and a big question: “What does it mean to be both Indian and, like, American?”

Despite how flippant her characters may be about that question, Sathian always approaches it with her eyes open. The result is a tender, affectionate novel that manages to be a love story and a cautionary tale and a heist story all in one. We’ll have tons to talk about.

We’ll be meeting with Sathian live on Zoom on Wednesday, May 19, at 5 pm Eastern, and we’d love to see you there. Subscribe to the Vox Book Club newsletter, and we’ll send you an RSVP link as soon as it’s available.

Here’s the full Vox Book Club schedule for May 2021

Friday, May 14: Discussion post on Gold Diggers published to Vox.com

Wednesday, May 19: Virtual live event with author Sanjena Sathian. Subscribe to the Vox Book Club newsletter, and we’ll send you an RSVP link as soon as it’s available.

