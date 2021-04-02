The Power author Naomi Alderman talks patriarchy and revenge with the Vox Book Club

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

In March, the Vox Book Club read Naomi Alderman’s The Power, a dizzying thought experiment of sorts, about a world in which women en masse develop the power to produce electric shocks out of their hands, like eels. Part revenge fantasy, part meditation on the nature of strength, The Power is a brutal and devastating read that delves into all the ways that the fear of violence undergirds our existing power structures.

At the end of the month, we met up with Alderman live on Zoom for an in-depth conversation. We talked about world building, misogyny, the upcoming Power TV adaptation, and why literary fiction is so obsessed with making sex scenes painful. You can relive our full conversation in the (fully captioned!) video above.

