Here’s the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees

The 2021 Oscar season has been unlike any other. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will take place on April 25, two months later than usual. Movie theaters were closed in major markets like Los Angeles and New York for nearly a year. And with release dates moving and typical awards-season events curtailed, it was a strange and unpredictable year.

But the nominations, announced via livestream on Monday morning by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, are actually pretty great. David Fincher’s Mank leads the way with 10 nominations, undoubtedly pleasing its studio Netflix. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the professional organization that votes on the Oscars — has spread the love around. Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Father, and Nomadland all received six nominations apiece, including Best Picture berths, and Promising Young Woman nabbed five.

Other notable nominees include Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which earned both Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Maria Bakalova; Collective, a Romanian documentary that landed in both the Best International Feature and Best Documentary category; and the Danish film Another Round, which received nods in both the Best International Feature and Best Director categories.

There are several milestones, too. Notably for the Academy, which has weathered several #OscarsSoWhite situations in recent years, white nominees are the minority in three of the four acting categories; in the Best Actor category, two men of Asian descent are nominated (Riz Ahmed and Steven Yeun). And for the first time ever, two women (Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell) are nominated in the Best Director category.

Here are the nominees for the 2021 Oscars.

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,“ One Night in Miami

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7