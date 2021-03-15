Here’s the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees

The 2021 Oscar season has been unlike any other. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will take place on April 25, two months later than usual. Movie theaters were closed in major markets like Los Angeles and New York for nearly a year. And with release dates moving and typical awards-season events curtailed, it was a strange and unpredictable year.
But the nominations, announced via livestream on Monday morning by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, are actually pretty great. David Fincher’s Mank leads the way with 10 nominations, undoubtedly pleasing its studio Netflix. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the professional organization that votes on the Oscars — has spread the love around. Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Father, and Nomadland all received six nominations apiece, including Best Picture berths, and Promising Young Woman nabbed five.
Other notable nominees include Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which earned both Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Maria Bakalova; Collective, a Romanian documentary that landed in both the Best International Feature and Best Documentary category; and the Danish film Another Round, which received nods in both the Best International Feature and Best Director categories.
There are several milestones, too. Notably for the Academy, which has weathered several #OscarsSoWhite situations in recent years, white nominees are the minority in three of the four acting categories; in the Best Actor category, two men of Asian descent are nominated (Riz Ahmed and Steven Yeun). And for the first time ever, two women (Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell) are nominated in the Best Director category.
Here are the nominees for the 2021 Oscars.
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Costume Design
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
News of the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father
Best Original Screenplay
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best International Feature
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Sound
Greyhound
News of the World
Sound of Metal
Best Production Design
The Father
News of the World
Tenet
Best Film Editing
The Father
Sound of Metal
Best Cinematography
News of the World
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
The One and Only Ivan
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Pinocchio
Best Animated Feature
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Best Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,“ One Night in Miami
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Picture
The Father
Sound of Metal