Golden Globes winners 2021: The full list

The 2021 Golden Globes have arrived, bringing their typical chaos and confusion to an atypical awards year.

Thanks to the pandemic, this year’s ceremony is happening two months later than usual, with hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey overseeing a bicoastal, largely virtual affair. Since it’s not safe to gather a ton of people inside one theater, none of the traditional open-bar chaos will ensue (though that’s no guarantee that people won’t be getting sloppy on their webcams).

The Golden Globes will air live on TV (on NBC and streaming services that carry the network, starting at 8 pm ET), and despite recent controversies and their reputation as the goofiest major entertainment industry awards show, they’ll still function as a prominent kickoff to 2021’s delayed awards season, thus maintaining their not-really-but-sometimes status as an Oscar indicator.

We’ll be updating this winners list live throughout the telecast. You can follow along below — just remember to not take any snubs or surprises too seriously!

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actor – Television

John Boyega, Small Axe — WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Soul — WINNER

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7 — WINNER

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown — WINNER

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead — WINNER

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul — WINNER

Best Television Actor – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot — WINNER

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown — WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA) — WINNER

Two of Us (France/USA)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown — WINNER

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — WINNER

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — WINNER

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland — WINNER

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7