Golden Globes winners 2021: The full list

The 2021 Golden Globes have arrived, bringing their typical chaos and confusion to an atypical awards year.
Thanks to the pandemic, this year’s ceremony is happening two months later than usual, with hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey overseeing a bicoastal, largely virtual affair. Since it’s not safe to gather a ton of people inside one theater, none of the traditional open-bar chaos will ensue (though that’s no guarantee that people won’t be getting sloppy on their webcams).
The Golden Globes will air live on TV (on NBC and streaming services that carry the network, starting at 8 pm ET), and despite recent controversies and their reputation as the goofiest major entertainment industry awards show, they’ll still function as a prominent kickoff to 2021’s delayed awards season, thus maintaining their not-really-but-sometimes status as an Oscar indicator.
We’ll be updating this winners list live throughout the telecast. You can follow along below — just remember to not take any snubs or surprises too seriously!
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actor – Television
John Boyega, Small Axe — WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Soul — WINNER
Over the Moon
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture made for Television
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7 — WINNER
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown — WINNER
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead — WINNER
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton, News of the World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul — WINNER
Best Television Actor – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot — WINNER
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown — WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA) — WINNER
Two of Us (France/USA)
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown — WINNER
Ozark
Ratched
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — WINNER
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER
The Undoing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER
Music
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — WINNER
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Nomadland — WINNER