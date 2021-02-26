This March, the Vox Book Club is going deep on gender, power, and corruption with The Power

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

As we head into March, the United States enters its first-ever Women’s History month with a woman serving as vice president. Kamala Harris is now officially in office, and we have been given a month to think about the history of women in America — four years after a man who was caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women defeated the first major-party woman candidate for the presidency.

So this March, in particular, is an interesting time to consider institutional power, the ways in which women have historically had very little of it, and what our world might look like if and when that changes. That’s why the Vox Book Club will spend the month reading Naomi Alderman’s The Power.

Related Subscribe to the Vox Book Club newsletter

In The Power, Alderman, who is a protégé of Margaret Atwood’s, imagines a universe in which women en masse develop a genetic mutation that allows them to electrocute people. The balance of power between the sexes abruptly stutters and shifts, and the world begins to reshape itself on a fundamental level. The result is an exploration of the ways we gender power and of power itself and all the ways it corrupts and can be abused.

We’ll have tons to talk about together, and at the end of the month, we’ll discuss the book with Alderman herself, live on Zoom. You can RSVP to join us here.

Here’s the full Vox Book Club schedule for March 2021

Friday, March 12: Discussion post on The Power published to Vox.com

Thursday, March 25: Virtual live event with author Naomi Alderman at 12 pm Eastern. RSVP here.

Subscribe to the Vox Book Club newsletter to stay up to date on all the books we’re reading.