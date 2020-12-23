RSVP now to talk Gideon the Ninth with Tamsyn Muir and the Vox Book Club

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

To make it through this long, hard winter, the Vox Book Club is reading a pair of delightful novels about lesbian necromancers in space. Together, Gideon the Ninth (our December pick) and Harrow the Ninth (our January pick) make up one of the most fun and absorbing reading experiences I’ve had in a long, long time. They’ve got rich and velvety prose, a twisty and complicated mythology, and a deeply shippable love story at their center.

So far, we’ve started talking through some of the remixed genre tropes of Gideon the Ninth, and we’ll tackle Harrow the Ninth on January 15. After that, our discussion of both books will culminate in a conversation with author Tamsyn Muir herself, live on Zoom at the end of January. And you can join!

We’ll be meeting Muir for a live discussion at 12 pm Eastern on Thursday, January 28. (If you’ve attended one of our live events before, you might be used to them starting at 5 pm Eastern, so note that this one will be a lunchtime event.) We’ll chat for about 45 minutes, and audience questions are encouraged. You can RSVP right here, and in the meantime, subscribe to our Vox Book Club newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything.