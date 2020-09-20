The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are unlike any other. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly all of the would-be presenters, guests, and nominees have been forced to rely on remote camera setups to capture reaction shots and award speeches on the fly. Does that all sound like a mess begging to happen? You bet! But the show must, apparently, go on.
Host Jimmy Kimmel is leading the virtual edition of the show, which celebrates the best in television from the last year. Nominees like Schitt’s Creek, Succession, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Watchmen are all vying for a hefty pile of trophies, and with recent winners like Game of Thrones and Fleabag no longer on the air, the biggest races are a bit more unpredictable than usual.
Below is the complete list of winners at the 2020 Emmys.
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek
Michael Schur, The Good Place
Tony McNamara, The Great
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows
Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Matt Shakman, The Great
James Burrows, Will and Grace
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
D’arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen — WINNER
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER