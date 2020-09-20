The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are unlike any other. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly all of the would-be presenters, guests, and nominees have been forced to rely on remote camera setups to capture reaction shots and award speeches on the fly. Does that all sound like a mess begging to happen? You bet! But the show must, apparently, go on.

Host Jimmy Kimmel is leading the virtual edition of the show, which celebrates the best in television from the last year. Nominees like Schitt’s Creek, Succession, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Watchmen are all vying for a hefty pile of trophies, and with recent winners like Game of Thrones and Fleabag no longer on the air, the biggest races are a bit more unpredictable than usual.

Below is the complete list of winners at the 2020 Emmys.

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamara, The Great

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Matt Shakman, The Great

James Burrows, Will and Grace

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen — WINNER

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER