Join the Vox Book Club to talk Rodham with author Curtis Sittenfeld, live on Zoom

For my money, Curtis Sittenfeld has for years been one of the most exciting contemporary American authors out there. Like everyone else, I had my mind blown in 2005 by Prep, Sittenfeld’s achingly authentic debut novel about a young girl’s coming of age at an exclusive New England boarding school. And ever since, Sittenfeld has continued putting out thoughtful, tender novels about femininity, class, and American ambition. So I’m thrilled to announce that at the end of July, Sittenfeld will be joining the Vox Book Club live on Zoom to discuss her latest novel, Rodham.

Rodham explores an alternate universe in which Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton. It’s a breezy, scandalous read that uses the Clintons as a way of thinking about power, gender, race, and the force of charisma in American politics. We’re spending July breaking it down here at the book club, and you can check out our latest post on how it fits into the murky, fascinating world of political fanfiction.

Sittenfeld and I will be meeting on Zoom to discuss the book on Thursday, July 30, at 5 pm ET. We’ll talk until 5:45 pm, with the last 10 minutes reserved for questions from the audience, and at the end of the event, I’ll reveal our pick for next month’s book. We would love to see you there. RSVP now, and be sure to sign up for the Vox Book Club newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything.

