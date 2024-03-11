Everyone is misquoting Jonathan Glazer’s Oscars speech

Despite the pro-Palestinian protests taking place outside and the number of politically charged films up for awards, Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony was a remarkably politics-light affair — with one major exception.

Accepting the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for his harrowing Holocaust film The Zone of Interest, director Jonathan Glazer took a stance against the state of Israel’s ongoing military bombardment of Gaza as part of the Israel-Hamas war. Glazer, who is Jewish, made a simple and straightforward through line from his film, which is about the literal banality of evil, to the present day.

“All our choices we made to reflect and confront us in the present,” Glazer said. “Not to say ‘look what they did then’ — rather, ‘look what we do now.’ Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It shaped all of our past and present.”

“Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza — all the victims of this dehumanization, how do we resist?”

Glazer’s speech was initially badly misquoted by some sources including Variety, which led to confusion about whether he had “refuted” his Jewishness full stop. This predictably met with conservative backlash, as when Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, and Abe Foxman, former head of the Anti-Defamation League, each incorrectly cited Glazer as “refuting his Jewishness.” Several Jewish organizations argued that Glazer himself was actually “hijacking” the Holocaust.

What Glazer actually said is much clearer: He and his collaborators reject that Jewishness and the Holocaust are being used to justify the ongoing military offensive in Gaza. This sentiment is one held by many Jewish people. Like Glazer, Jews around the world have spoken out about how they perceive their identity to have been co-opted by the extremist Israeli government and its allies in pursuit of a fully repressed Palestine state — one that many Jewish people, from liberal proponents of a two-state solution to the campaigners of the “Not In My Name” movement, no longer support.

Glazer was the only person who spoke onstage about Palestine during the ceremony, and even his remarks drew relatively light applause from an audience undoubtedly wary of placing themselves too firmly on one side of an intrinsically polarizing issue. Some celebrities, however, did wear red pins in support of a Gaza ceasefire, including Poor Things actors Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo, singer Billie Eilish, actor Mahershala Ali, and director Ava DuVernay.