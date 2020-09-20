Here’s the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees

Despite the never-ending unpredictability of 2020, the Emmys are still happening. On Sunday, September 20, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel will host the first-ever all-virtual edition of the annual awards show.
This year’s show will come with more than a few tweaks, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic: Although Kimmel will host the ceremony in person at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, there won’t be a red carpet, nor will there be a live audience. Wackiest of all is that there will be professional cameras placed in 130 different locations — including actors’ personal homes — so the producers will be able to cut to different nominees throughout the show. Where they “attend” from and whether there will be any notable fashion to critique is up to the nominees themselves.
Otherwise, as per usual, the best TV series from the last year will be celebrated in what will perhaps be a nice reminder of what was, back in the pre-pandemic days.
HBO’s Watchmen has the most nominations of any show with 26, including one for Outstanding Limited Series. It’s followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which has 20 nominations. Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession are next in line, with 18 nominations each.
There are some notable open slots in the top categories. At the 2019 Emmys, the second and final season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s wonderful dramedy Fleabag won three big awards: Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Writing in a Comedy Series. Those honors will be up for grabs in 2020, and previous frontrunner and 2018 winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel should be a favorite. The beloved Schitt’s Creek, which aired its final season this year, might also make a splash.
Similarly, Game of Thrones won Best Drama Series for its final season in 2019, and its departure opens up the field a bit. Better Call Saul, Succession, and Pose, all nominated alongside Game of Thrones last year and returning to the race in 2020, could benefit, based on their acclaimed recent seasons.
Below is the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees. (If you’re interested, you can — and should — watch the Television Academy announce the nominees in an archived, truly chaotic livestream that was hosted in July by a livewire Leslie Jones.)
We’ll find out who among them wins on Sunday, when the 2020 Emmy Awards air on ABC at 8 pm Eastern. Fingers crossed nothing too messy happens during the show.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Killing Eve
Ozark
Succession
Outstanding Limited Series
Outstanding TV Movie
American Son
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Help keep Vox free for all
Millions turn to Vox each month to understand what’s happening in the news, from the coronavirus crisis to a racial reckoning to what is, quite possibly, the most consequential presidential election of our lifetimes. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. But our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. If you have already contributed, thank you. If you haven’t, please consider helping everyone make sense of an increasingly chaotic world: Contribute today from as little as $3.