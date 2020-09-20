Here’s the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees

Despite the never-ending unpredictability of 2020, the Emmys are still happening. On Sunday, September 20, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel will host the first-ever all-virtual edition of the annual awards show.

This year’s show will come with more than a few tweaks, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic: Although Kimmel will host the ceremony in person at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, there won’t be a red carpet, nor will there be a live audience. Wackiest of all is that there will be professional cameras placed in 130 different locations — including actors’ personal homes — so the producers will be able to cut to different nominees throughout the show. Where they “attend” from and whether there will be any notable fashion to critique is up to the nominees themselves.

Otherwise, as per usual, the best TV series from the last year will be celebrated in what will perhaps be a nice reminder of what was, back in the pre-pandemic days.

HBO’s Watchmen has the most nominations of any show with 26, including one for Outstanding Limited Series. It’s followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which has 20 nominations. Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession are next in line, with 18 nominations each.

There are some notable open slots in the top categories. At the 2019 Emmys, the second and final season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s wonderful dramedy Fleabag won three big awards: Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Writing in a Comedy Series. Those honors will be up for grabs in 2020, and previous frontrunner and 2018 winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel should be a favorite. The beloved Schitt’s Creek, which aired its final season this year, might also make a splash.

Similarly, Game of Thrones won Best Drama Series for its final season in 2019, and its departure opens up the field a bit. Better Call Saul, Succession, and Pose, all nominated alongside Game of Thrones last year and returning to the race in 2020, could benefit, based on their acclaimed recent seasons.

Below is the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees. (If you’re interested, you can — and should — watch the Television Academy announce the nominees in an archived, truly chaotic livestream that was hosted in July by a livewire Leslie Jones.)

We’ll find out who among them wins on Sunday, when the 2020 Emmy Awards air on ABC at 8 pm Eastern. Fingers crossed nothing too messy happens during the show.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

