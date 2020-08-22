Watch: In Wonder Woman 1984’s new trailer, Diana and Cheetah go head-to-head

The newest trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has arrived, bringing us new action sequences, a romantic reunion, and an extended look at the movie’s new villain.

In it, Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince returns to us in the 1980s — 70 or so years since Wonder Woman’s adventures in her first film, and everything is glitzy, golden, and perfect. But there’s an undercurrent of doom — Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) is seen and heard saying he can make everyone’s dreams come true, and for Diana that seems to mean a reunion with the love of her life, Steve Trevor.

But that promise also signals the emergence of Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), who covets everything Diana has. And it seems that getting it will mean making a Faustian deal to become the villain known as Cheetah.

“Barbara, what have you done,” Prince says in the new trailer, featuring a knockdown fight between the two — a scene that wasn’t included in the first trailer drop.

The new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 represents the latest chapter in the saga of the movie’s release. Originally, the blockbuster was scheduled to hit theaters on June 5 of this year. The Covid-19 pandemic scrapped that plan, and eventually nixed its rescheduled date of August 14, too. Warner Bros. is now hoping to release Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2, 2020 — about four months after its original date.

With Patty Jenkins returning to direct, and Gadot reprising her role as the Amazon-turned-superhero Diana Prince, Wonder Woman 1984 also looks to capitalize on the bold success of the first film.

Prior to Wonder Woman’s release in 2017, movies about women superheroes were few and far between. But Wonder Woman resonated with audiences and overachieved at the box office, bringing in $821 million worldwide on a reported $100 million budget. The character has now become the flagship superhero for Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 looks to continue writing the character’s legacy — and hopefully fans will be able to see it in a theater.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 2, 2020.