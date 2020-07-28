Emmys 2020: The nominees for the best TV of the year

Somehow, in a year as unpredictable as 2020, the Emmys are still happening. And Tuesday morning, the nominations for the TV industry’s most prominent awards were announced.
The 2020 Emmy Awards will air on September 20, and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel will host a virtual edition of the annual awards show. The red carpet and pre-show interviews won’t be the same — if they happen at all — but the Television Academy will still hand out the usual awards. The best TV series from the last year will be celebrated, in what will perhaps be a nice reminder of what once was, back in the pre-pandemic days.
There are some notable open slots this year in the top categories. Last year, in its second and final season, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s dramedy Fleabag won three big awards: Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Writing in a Comedy Series. Those awards will be up for grabs now, and previous frontrunner and 2018 winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel should be a favorite. Schitt’s Creek, which concluded its final season this year, might also make a splash.
Similarly, Game of Thrones won Best Drama Series in its final season last year, and should open up the field a bit with its departure. Better Call Saul, Succession, and Pose, which were all nominated alongside Game of Thrones last year, could benefit, based on their acclaimed recent seasons.
Below are the nominations. You can watch the Television Academy announce the nominees in an archived, truly chaotic livestream, hosted by a livewire Leslie Jones. The 2020 Emmy Awards will air on ABC at 8 pm ET on September 20.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Killing Eve
Ozark
Succession
Outstanding Limited Series
Outstanding TV Movie
American Son
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
D’arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Yayha Abdul-Matteen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
Ron Cephas, This Is Us
