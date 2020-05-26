RSVP now: Nicole Cliffe and the Vox Book Club finish off The Secret History, live on Zoom

It’s the end of another month of reading with Vox’s new book club, and that means it’s time for another live discussion event. In April, we capped off our conversation about The City We Became with a Zoom Q&A with author N.K. Jemisin. And this month, we’re finishing up our discussion of The Secret History (murder! Bacchanalias! Jokes in ancient Greek!) with a conversation with the queen of the internet herself, Nicole Cliffe.

Nicole Cliffe co-founded The Toast, a.k.a. the only good website on the internet, Vox excepted. She’s currently a columnist for Slate, and she’s also written for the Guardian and is a former judge of the Morning News’ Tournament of Books. She reviewed The Secret History for The Awl in 2012. I plan to be extremely starstruck by her.

Nicole and I will be meeting on Zoom this Thursday, May 28, at 5 pm ET. We’ll talk until 5:45 pm, with the last 10 minutes reserved for questions from the audience, and at the end of the event, we’ll reveal our pick for next month’s book. We would love to see you there, and you can RSVP here.

In the meantime, you can catch up on our ongoing Secret History conversation here on Vox, and chat us up in the comments or on Twitter with the hashtag #VoxBookClub. (I’m @constancegrady if you’d like to tag me.) And to make sure you don’t miss anything, sign up for our newsletter!

I’m excited to keep reading with you. I’ll see you on Thursday.

Click here to RSVP for our May book club event, discussing The Secret History with Nicole Cliffe.