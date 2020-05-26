 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Will you help us hit our goal? We’re aiming to add 4,500 contributions in the next 30 days, to help keep Vox free.

RSVP now: Nicole Cliffe and the Vox Book Club finish off The Secret History, live on Zoom

After a month of conversation, it’s time to talk murder, Bacchanalias, and liberal arts curriculums live on Zoom.

By Constance Grady

If you buy something from a Vox link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Left, Nicole Cliffe. Right, Constance Grady.
Left, Nicole Cliffe. Right, Kainaz Amaria/Vox.

It’s the end of another month of reading with Vox’s new book club, and that means it’s time for another live discussion event. In April, we capped off our conversation about The City We Became with a Zoom Q&A with author N.K. Jemisin. And this month, we’re finishing up our discussion of The Secret History (murder! Bacchanalias! Jokes in ancient Greek!) with a conversation with the queen of the internet herself, Nicole Cliffe.

Nicole Cliffe co-founded The Toast, a.k.a. the only good website on the internet, Vox excepted. She’s currently a columnist for Slate, and she’s also written for the Guardian and is a former judge of the Morning News’ Tournament of Books. She reviewed The Secret History for The Awl in 2012. I plan to be extremely starstruck by her.

Nicole and I will be meeting on Zoom this Thursday, May 28, at 5 pm ET. We’ll talk until 5:45 pm, with the last 10 minutes reserved for questions from the audience, and at the end of the event, we’ll reveal our pick for next month’s book. We would love to see you there, and you can RSVP here.

In the meantime, you can catch up on our ongoing Secret History conversation here on Vox, and chat us up in the comments or on Twitter with the hashtag #VoxBookClub. (I’m @constancegrady if you’d like to tag me.) And to make sure you don’t miss anything, sign up for our newsletter!

I’m excited to keep reading with you. I’ll see you on Thursday.

Click here to RSVP for our May book club event, discussing The Secret History with Nicole Cliffe.

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

To our delight, you, our readers, helped us hit our goal of adding 2,500 financial contributions in September in just 9 days. So we’re setting a new goal: to add 4,500 contributions by the end of the month. Reader support helps keep our coverage free, and is a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?

In This Stream

Join the Vox Book Club!

View all 63 stories

Next Up In Culture

The Latest

Billionaires like Jeff Bezos are throwing money at biodiversity. Will it work?

By Benji Jones

The Afghan refugee crisis has revealed the artificial limits of America’s will to welcome

By Nicole Narea

Florida’s mysterious Covid-19 surge

By German Lopez

I feel weird about Dear Evan Hansen

By Alissa Wilkinson

A simple solution to endless school quarantines

By Anna North
Play

How decades of stopping forest fires made them worse

By Kimberly Mas