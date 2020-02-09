The best awards show segment of the weekend is LA’s Gay Men’s Chorus celebrating Laura Dern

At the Oscars, true awards show buffs know that the biggest question of the night isn’t, “Who will win Best Picture?” but instead, “What will be the best random movie reference song kind of skit thing?” What will be this year’s answer to Neil Patrick Harris tap dancing down the stairs in a sequined tux in 2010 or — admittedly an oldie here but imo a surprisingly goodie — Jack Black and Sarah Michelle Gellar singing about how movies kick ass at the MTV Movie Awards in 2002?

But in a dramatic upset, the best movie song skit thing of awards season arrived ahead of the Oscars.

At Saturday night’s Independent Spirit Awards, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles took the stage to celebrate all the LGBTQ representation of this season’s big films — including the stuff you didn’t even realize was gay.

Per the Chorus, representation for gay men this season includes but is not limited to:

Obviously the big takeaway from this video is Laura Dern joyfully dancing along as the chorus — and special guest star Alex Newell — repeatedly sang her name, but I encourage you to watch and rewatch for further details. Of note: Naomi Watts loudly singing “Laura Dern!” at the end. Jennifer Lopez appearing uncertain of whether or not she should be offended about her inclusion in this song and landing on the unamused end of things. The chorus’s diction and careful accent on the words “curséd bird.”

However, on careful consideration, I do have some constructive criticism for this song. I’m not sure there’s quite enough Laura Dern in it.