Here are all the 2020 Oscar winners

The 2020 Oscars are finally here, and it’s time to honor the movies of last year and the people — directors, actors, writers, editors, and more — who created them. The 92nd chapter of Hollywood’s most prestigious annual awards show, overseen by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, will be written tonight, Sunday, February 9, 2020.
There are nine nominees for Best Picture, the biggest prize: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.
Industry awards handed out over the past few weeks have made director Sam Mendes’s 1917 the Best Picture frontrunner; the film has already been honored by the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, the favorites in the four acting categories are Brad Pitt (up for Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Laura Dern (up for Supporting Actress for Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (up for Lead Actor for Joker), and Reneé Zellweger (up for Lead Actress for Judy), after seemingly winning every award on the circuit.
But if there’s anything predictable about the Oscars, it’s that these frontrunners’ wins aren’t written in stone (see: Moonlight’s win in 2017).
With that said, here’s the full list of 2020 Oscar winners, which we will continue updating live throughout the ceremony:
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 **WINNER**
Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love **WINNER**
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Original Screenplay
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite **WINNER**
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit **WINNER**
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window **WINNER**
Saria
A Sister
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**
Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women **WINNER**
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
American Factory **WINNER**
The Cave
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl **WINNER**
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Chacha
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story **WINNER**
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell