Here are all the 2020 Oscar winners

The 2020 Oscars are finally here, and it’s time to honor the movies of last year and the people — directors, actors, writers, editors, and more — who created them. The 92nd chapter of Hollywood’s most prestigious annual awards show, overseen by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, will be written tonight, Sunday, February 9, 2020.

There are nine nominees for Best Picture, the biggest prize: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.

Industry awards handed out over the past few weeks have made director Sam Mendes’s 1917 the Best Picture frontrunner; the film has already been honored by the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, the favorites in the four acting categories are Brad Pitt (up for Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Laura Dern (up for Supporting Actress for Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (up for Lead Actor for Joker), and Reneé Zellweger (up for Lead Actress for Judy), after seemingly winning every award on the circuit.

But if there’s anything predictable about the Oscars, it’s that these frontrunners’ wins aren’t written in stone (see: Moonlight’s win in 2017).

With that said, here’s the full list of 2020 Oscar winners, which we will continue updating live throughout the ceremony:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 **WINNER**

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love **WINNER**

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite **WINNER**

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit **WINNER**

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window **WINNER**

Saria

A Sister

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**

Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women **WINNER**

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

American Factory **WINNER**

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl **WINNER**

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Chacha

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story **WINNER**

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell