Here’s the full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

The 2020 Oscars are finally here. The 92nd installment of Hollywood’s most prestigious annual awards show, overseen by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 8 pm Eastern/5 pm Pacific.

There are nine nominees for Best Picture this year: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.

Across all categories, Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations. Close behind are 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Irishman, with 10 nominations each. Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Marriage Story each nabbed six nominations, while Ford v Ferrari earned four.

But just because Joker has the most nominations doesn’t mean it will win the top prize. Awards handed out over the past few weeks have made director Sam Mendes’s 1917 the Best Picture frontrunner; the film has already been honored by the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes.

The nominee slate has been widely criticized for its lack of diversity. Just like last year, no women are nominated for Best Director (including a snub of Greta Gerwig, whose acclaimed adaptation of Little Women is up for Best Picture). In the acting categories, only one non-white actor is nominated — Cynthia Erivo for playing Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

The full list of 2020 Oscar nominees is below.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Chacha

International Feature Film (previously Foreign Language Film)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain & Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister