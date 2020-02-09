Here’s the full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

The 2020 Oscars are finally here. The 92nd installment of Hollywood’s most prestigious annual awards show, overseen by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 8 pm Eastern/5 pm Pacific.
There are nine nominees for Best Picture this year: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.
Across all categories, Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations. Close behind are 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Irishman, with 10 nominations each. Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Marriage Story each nabbed six nominations, while Ford v Ferrari earned four.
But just because Joker has the most nominations doesn’t mean it will win the top prize. Awards handed out over the past few weeks have made director Sam Mendes’s 1917 the Best Picture frontrunner; the film has already been honored by the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes.
The nominee slate has been widely criticized for its lack of diversity. Just like last year, no women are nominated for Best Director (including a snub of Greta Gerwig, whose acclaimed adaptation of Little Women is up for Best Picture). In the acting categories, only one non-white actor is nominated — Cynthia Erivo for playing Harriet Tubman in Harriet.
The full list of 2020 Oscar nominees is below.
Best Picture
Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Mixing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Documentary Feature
The Cave
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Chacha
International Feature Film (previously Foreign Language Film)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain & Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
The Irishman
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister