While Super Bowl Sunday is the day when the nation known as America comes together to sit inside and watch two teams tackle, intercept, block, and run each other (and their brains) into the ground, it’s also about much more than football. The Super Bowl is a huge cultural event with a massive audience — which means movie studios and TV networks that want to attract the most eyeballs to their upcoming releases will usually buy some very expensive ads to get those releases in front of said eyeballs.

If there’s a big movie or television show you’re looking forward to, you may be able to get a special glimpse of it during the Big Game. Here are all the movie and TV trailers that aired during the 2020 Super Bowl:

The Invisible Man (February 28, 2020)

A Quiet Place Part II (March 20, 2020)

Disney also released a final trailer for Mulan in addition to its Super Bowl spot:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (May 22, 2020)

Disney+ Marvel slate: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki (2020)