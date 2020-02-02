 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The biggest movie and TV trailers of the Super Bowl

From Mulan to Sonic the Hedgehog to Top Gun.

By Allegra Frank and Alex Abad-Santos Updated
Mulan
Disney

While Super Bowl Sunday is the day when the nation known as America comes together to sit inside and watch two teams tackle, intercept, block, and run each other (and their brains) into the ground, it’s also about much more than football. The Super Bowl is a huge cultural event with a massive audience — which means movie studios and TV networks that want to attract the most eyeballs to their upcoming releases will usually buy some very expensive ads to get those releases in front of said eyeballs.

If there’s a big movie or television show you’re looking forward to, you may be able to get a special glimpse of it during the Big Game. Here are all the movie and TV trailers that aired during the 2020 Super Bowl:

Sonic the Hedgehog (February 14, 2020)

The Invisible Man (February 28, 2020)

A Quiet Place Part II (March 20, 2020)

Mulan (March 27, 2020)

Disney also released a final trailer for Mulan in addition to its Super Bowl spot:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (May 22, 2020)

No Time to Die (April 10, 2020)

Top Gun: Maverick (June 26, 2020)

In This Stream

Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

View all 12 stories

Next Up In Culture

The Latest

Watch: J. Lo and Shakira dazzled at the Super Bowl halftime show

By Alex Abad-Santos

Mr. Peanut’s death and Baby Peanut’s birth, explained

By Rebecca Jennings

In an intensely political year, Super Bowl ads went escapist

By Rebecca Jennings

2020 Democrats make their final appeals ahead of the Iowa caucuses

By Katelyn Burns

Trump’s Super Bowl interview was 8 minutes of pettiness and empty braggadocio

By Sean Collins

South London stabbing attack: what we know

By Katelyn Burns