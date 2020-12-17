Stories from a Lost Year

Life in 2020 has been dominated by big stories. The Covid-19 pandemic. Protests against multiple centuries of systemic racism and injustice. An impeachment. A presidential election. Murder hornets.

But beneath every one of these big stories is a long list of smaller personal ones. Everyone’s experience of 2020 has been different, and everyone’s story has something worth hearing. I went looking for those stories, in hopes of understanding the events of this year from the ground level.

What I found was remarkable. I talked to a woman who nursed an injured baby pig back to health. I talked to a sex worker who very quickly had to figure out how to make his business Covid-19-safe. I discussed opening up a marriage — at a time when nobody can see anybody in person — with someone who did just that. I talked to a woman who fell in love with her mailman, and a postal carrier who grew distressed at how little her rural community seemed to be taking Covid-19 seriously.

I’ll be sharing 14 of those stories over the next few weeks. I think they all underline the fact that no matter how dramatic or mundane your year was, it was that much more fascinating or difficult or compelling because of the times in which it took place.

This year is almost over, and another will follow. I’m so glad we all got through it together.

We’ve lost so much in 2020. But we’ve found some things, too.

“It’s easier to believe everything is holy lying under the stars with friends and a pig sleeping in the crook of your arm.”

“As soon as I started taking non-monogamy seriously, it was like any other coming out.”

A dad, his son, and the bittersweet realization of life’s true priorities

Coming Saturday, December 19

Coming out — over the phone, to your mom, and across a language barrier

Coming Sunday, December 20

Marriage, kids, two jobs, maskless customers, and #BlackLivesMatter in the rural South

Coming Monday, December 21