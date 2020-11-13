 clock menu more-arrow no yes
RSVP now to join Susan Choi in talking Trust Exercise with the Vox Book Club

Audience questions are encouraged.

By Constance Grady
Susan Choi, left, and Constance Grady.
Left, Heather Weston. Right, Kainaz Amaria/Vox.

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers.

This November, the Vox Book Club is reading Susan Choi’s National Book Award-winning Trust Exercise, a novel that begins with a bunch of drama kids spinning out of control at a performing arts high school and spirals from there. It’s a fiendish book, with a structure so sharp it cuts and a delightfully maddening ending that I still struggle to wrap my head around. Which is why I’m so excited that at the end of the month, we’ll be able to take all our many questions and confusions about Trust Exercise straight to the author herself when Susan Choi joins the Vox Book Club to talk us through it.

We’ll be meeting Choi live on Zoom on Monday, November 30, at 5 pm ET. We’ll chat for about 45 minutes, and audience questions are encouraged. You can RSVP for the event right here.

In the meantime, we’ll have our Trust Exercise discussion post up on the site next Friday, November 20, and you can let us know your thoughts on the book in the comments there. While you wait, make sure to sign up for the newsletter so you don’t miss anything.

