The winners of the 2020 Golden Globes were crowned on Sunday night. Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th annual ceremony, which featured a handful of surprises.

Voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Golden Globes honor achievement in both television and film. The awards also kick off Hollywood’s awards season, which will culminate next month with the Oscars on February 9.

If the Golden Globes are indeed precursors to the Oscars (it’s debatable), director Sam Mendes and the cast and crew of 1917 should be feeling pretty good about themselves. Mendes won Best Director of a Motion Picture and 1917 won Best Motion Picture — Drama, beating out Netflix’s trio of frontrunners: Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and The Two Popes.

Elsewhere in the winners’ circle were first-time Golden Globe winners Awkwafina and Taron Egerton, with Awkwafina taking home Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for The Farewell, and Egerton winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Rocketman. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Joker, and Reneé Zellweger won Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Judy.

In the television categories, one of the big stories headed into the night was that Apple had snagged a major nomination for The Morning Show, a centerpiece series of its new streaming service, AppleTV+. But the phone, watch, and computer purveyor was shut out in the end. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her comedy Fleabag continued their awards show dominance with wins for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Television Series – Comedy.

HBO’s Succession dominated the drama categories, with the show winning Best Television Series — Drama and star Brian Cox winning Best Actor. And Chernobyl also did well, with two wins: Best Limited Series or TV Movie, and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for Stellan Skarsgård.

The full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners is below.

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917 **WINNER**

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Director — Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 **WINNER**

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker **WINNER**

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy **WINNER**

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell **WINNER**

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman **WINNER**

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**

Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story **WINNER**

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Motion Picture — Foreign

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Parasite **WINNER**

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**

Parasite

The Irishman

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link **WINNER**

Toy Story 4

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman **WINNER**

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker **WINNER**

1917

Marriage Story

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Comedy

Barry

Fleabag **WINNER**

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession **WINNER**

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl **WINNER**

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown **WINNER**

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession **WINNER**

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy **WINNER**

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag **WINNER**

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon **WINNER**

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice **WINNER**

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl **WINNER**

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act **WINNER**

Toni Collette, Unbelievable