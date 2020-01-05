The winners of the 2020 Golden Globes were crowned on Sunday night. Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th annual ceremony, which featured a handful of surprises.
Voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Golden Globes honor achievement in both television and film. The awards also kick off Hollywood’s awards season, which will culminate next month with the Oscars on February 9.
If the Golden Globes are indeed precursors to the Oscars (it’s debatable), director Sam Mendes and the cast and crew of 1917 should be feeling pretty good about themselves. Mendes won Best Director of a Motion Picture and 1917 won Best Motion Picture — Drama, beating out Netflix’s trio of frontrunners: Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and The Two Popes.
Elsewhere in the winners’ circle were first-time Golden Globe winners Awkwafina and Taron Egerton, with Awkwafina taking home Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for The Farewell, and Egerton winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Rocketman. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Joker, and Reneé Zellweger won Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Judy.
In the television categories, one of the big stories headed into the night was that Apple had snagged a major nomination for The Morning Show, a centerpiece series of its new streaming service, AppleTV+. But the phone, watch, and computer purveyor was shut out in the end. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her comedy Fleabag continued their awards show dominance with wins for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Television Series – Comedy.
HBO’s Succession dominated the drama categories, with the show winning Best Television Series — Drama and star Brian Cox winning Best Actor. And Chernobyl also did well, with two wins: Best Limited Series or TV Movie, and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for Stellan Skarsgård.
The full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners is below.
FILM
Best Motion Picture — Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**
Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917 **WINNER**
Best Director — Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 **WINNER**
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker **WINNER**
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy **WINNER**
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell **WINNER**
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman **WINNER**
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**
Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story **WINNER**
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Motion Picture — Foreign
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Parasite **WINNER**
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood **WINNER**
Parasite
The Irishman
Best Motion Picture — Animated
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link **WINNER**
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman **WINNER**
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Motherless Brooklyn
Joker **WINNER**
1917
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Comedy
Fleabag **WINNER**
The Kominsky Method
Best Television Series — Drama
Succession **WINNER**
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl **WINNER**
The Loudest Voice
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown **WINNER**
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession **WINNER**
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy **WINNER**
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag **WINNER**
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon **WINNER**
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice **WINNER**
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl **WINNER**
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act **WINNER**
Toni Collette, Unbelievable