2020 Golden Globe nominations: the full list of nominees

The 2020 Golden Globes are upon us. The 77th annual installment of the Golden Globes will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, and hosted by Ricky Gervais. The awards will air live on NBC at 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific.
While the Globes’ impact on eventual Oscar nominees is debatable (sometimes the Globes and other entertainment industry awards are seen as determining factors as to who’ll be nominated for and eventually win at the Oscars), the awards ceremony is usually considered one of the more fun events of the season. Alcohol is served, and the atmosphere tends to be more candid, entertaining, and lighthearted.
Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Golden Globes honor achievement in both television and film; usually, those spheres of entertainment are recognized separately.
One of the big stories with the 2020 Golden Globes nominations is Netflix’s huge haul: Marriage Story earned six nominations, The Irishman nabbed five, and The Two Popes has four. Marriage Story leads the entire cinematic field.
Also noteworthy is Todd Phillips’s controversy-laden Joker. The film snagged four nods, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, and Phillips for Best Director of a Motion Picture.
In the television categories, HBO’s Chernobyl and Netflix’s The Crown and Unbelievable lead the nominations with four each.
Additionally, Apple’s fledgling streaming service AppleTV+ snagged its first TV award nomination, with The Morning Show recognized for Best Television Series — Drama. Two of the series’ stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are also nominated, in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama category.
The full list of 2020 Golden Globes nominees is below.
FILM
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Best Motion Picture — Comedy
Best Motion Picture — Foreign
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Motion Picture — Animated
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
The Irishman
Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Director — Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Television
Best Television Series — Drama
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Kominsky Method
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Catch-22
The Loudest Voice
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show