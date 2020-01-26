Billie Eilish makes history at her first Grammys, sweeping the top categories

The Grammy Awards hand out trophies in more than 80 categories, honoring artists across all genres. But the four biggest categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist — all went to just one artist this year: Billie Eilish.

Eilish took the stage wearing her trademark oversized, androgynous couture and neon green roots to collect all six of the awards that she and her brother/producer/co-writer, Finneas O’Connell, were nominated for. (She also won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.) It was a historic sweep, and not just because Eilish is a total newcomer on the pop music scene. In picking up the coveted Album of the Year trophy, the 18-year-old became the youngest artist ever to win that category.

Eilish was also the first woman to win all four of the Grammys’ big-deal trophies. And yes, it really took until this, the 62nd annual edition of this awards show, for that to happen. Welcome to the 21st century, Grammys.

Eilish is a memorable and welcome winner, though: Her eclectic and often ingenious debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? heralded the teen as a unique, anxious, delicate voice of the post-millennial generation, one who speaks across the age gap. And almost exactly one year after the album’s release, the Grammys have affirmed her as the queen of pop, beating out tough competition like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Ariana Grande for the crown.

The nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist are listed below, with the winner (a.k.a. Billie Eilish) in bold.

Visit the Grammys’ website for the full list of 2020 Grammys winners.

Song of the Year

(This award goes to the songwriters of a song.)

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) **WINNER**

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R., and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson, and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

(This award is given to artists who have released their breakthrough recording during the Grammy eligibility period — October 1, 2018, to August 31, 2019, in the case of the 2020 awards — not to artists who made their first recording during that time.)

Billie Eilish **WINNER**

Black Pumas

Lil Nas X

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Record of the Year

(This award goes to the overall production of a single song and is awarded to the artist who records it.)

Album of the Year

(This award is given to an entire album and all of its songs.)