The 2020 Grammys opened with a Kobe Bryant tribute from Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men

The opening of the 2020 Grammy Awards paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, who died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and at least three other people, including the pilot.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center, where the Grammys were held on Sunday night. The first performer of the night, Lizzo, kicked off the evening by declaring, “Tonight is for Kobe.”

Grammys host Alicia Keys followed Lizzo with a touching remembrance, noting in her opening monologue that “we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Boyz II Men then joined to Keys for an a cappella version of their 1991 hit “Hard to Say Goodbye.”

"We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Host @aliciakeys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter and their family during her opening monologue at the #Grammys https://t.co/0BNpfw9wWV pic.twitter.com/9VzWZa2M8S — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Bryant was a titan of the sport, his talent recognized worldwide. Up until last week, when his record was surpassed by LeBron James on January 23, he was the third-highest scorer in NBA history. He helped lead the Lakers to five national championships and enjoyed a thriving career after his retirement from basketball in 2016 as a businessman, author, and filmmaker. He won an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short film Dear Basketball: The Legend of Kobe Bryant, which he produced and wrote.

“He inspired a whole generation of young athletes,” fellow ex-Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar noted after the news of Bryant’s death broke.

Before the Grammys red carpet unfolded on Sunday, fans had already begun arriving at the stadium to leave flowers and other tributes for the superstar.

Flowers being set up at LA Live for Kobe Bryant



The Grammys are at Staples Center tonight, so plaza in front is blocked off. Dozens already beginning to gather here pic.twitter.com/6gHUVwGphB — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 26, 2020

Attending celebrities shared their reflections on the loss, including rapper Rick Ross, who paid tribute to Bryant as “a true champion.”

I'm on the red carpet for @TeenVogue at the Grammys at Staples, Kobe’s home. Celebrities are being so thoughtful on how they’re processing this news. https://t.co/I43gcpFFGn — "they're very local" (@dariansymone) January 26, 2020

Other celebrities chose to cancel their red-carpet appearances, while others not in attendance shared their reactions and remembrances across social media following the news, ahead of the Grammys ceremony.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Sometimes when I'm really lacking in courage because of anxiety or whatever, I will put on this video.



It's the last three minutes of Kobe's last game, the greatest retirement game by any athlete ever.



Everyone should watch it.https://t.co/Id2TLQLVX0 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

This breaks my heart. Thinking about Kobe’s wife and children. Including his new baby. https://t.co/4U9nGoIalM — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 26, 2020

I feel like I lost a brother.... this is unbelievable. Kobe isn’t just my favorite player in the NBA he’s my favorite ATHLETE of all time... I seriously can NOT believe this... my heart breaks for his wife and daughters #TeamDL #goat #Kobe #KobeBryant #mambamentality #mamba #rip pic.twitter.com/FB1uqpMXrl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 26, 2020

No @NBA player supported the @WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. He attended games, watched on tv, coached the next generation. We pray for his family. https://t.co/ZhTCxD3sRg — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) January 26, 2020

Devastated and heartbroken by the passing of Kobe Bryant. I admired his athletic prowess from afar and his humanity close up. He was an original. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. RIP. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant knew art. He knew history. Music. Finance. Business. Our hearts hurt for his family and those at the firm that bears his name. @BryantStibel @Stibel pic.twitter.com/VucTJBcy3k — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 26, 2020

Years ago Kobe was suspended for calling a ref a fucking fag in a heated moment. He didn’t give a weak apology and yell “triggered!” He learned from it. Actually put in work. Worked with GLAAD. Called out his own fan for calling someone gay in his mentions. People can grow. — Slade (@Slade) January 26, 2020

Gutted to hear about Kobe’s helicopter crash. Just terrible. I’m not a sports fan, but I do know that Kobe was incredibly nice to me, and was like a kid in a candy store at the Oscars when his film won. Love to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/i9c4QHXKls — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) January 26, 2020

Inside Staples Sunday night, there was only love. “I know that we’re going to do what we’re here to do,” Keys said. “We’re going to sing together, we’re going to laugh together. We’re going to dance together. We’re going to cry together ... we’re going to make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the one thing that has the power to bring all of us together. And that’s music.”