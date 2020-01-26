 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 2020 Grammys opened with a Kobe Bryant tribute from Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men

Celebrities in attendance and across social media remembered the NBA superstar.

By Aja Romano
Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammys at Los Angeles’s Staples Center, January 26, 2020.
CBS

The opening of the 2020 Grammy Awards paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, who died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and at least three other people, including the pilot.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center, where the Grammys were held on Sunday night. The first performer of the night, Lizzo, kicked off the evening by declaring, “Tonight is for Kobe.”

Grammys host Alicia Keys followed Lizzo with a touching remembrance, noting in her opening monologue that “we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Boyz II Men then joined to Keys for an a cappella version of their 1991 hit “Hard to Say Goodbye.”

Bryant was a titan of the sport, his talent recognized worldwide. Up until last week, when his record was surpassed by LeBron James on January 23, he was the third-highest scorer in NBA history. He helped lead the Lakers to five national championships and enjoyed a thriving career after his retirement from basketball in 2016 as a businessman, author, and filmmaker. He won an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short film Dear Basketball: The Legend of Kobe Bryant, which he produced and wrote.

“He inspired a whole generation of young athletes,” fellow ex-Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar noted after the news of Bryant’s death broke.

Before the Grammys red carpet unfolded on Sunday, fans had already begun arriving at the stadium to leave flowers and other tributes for the superstar.

Attending celebrities shared their reflections on the loss, including rapper Rick Ross, who paid tribute to Bryant as “a true champion.”

Other celebrities chose to cancel their red-carpet appearances, while others not in attendance shared their reactions and remembrances across social media following the news, ahead of the Grammys ceremony.

Inside Staples Sunday night, there was only love. “I know that we’re going to do what we’re here to do,” Keys said. “We’re going to sing together, we’re going to laugh together. We’re going to dance together. We’re going to cry together ... we’re going to make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the one thing that has the power to bring all of us together. And that’s music.”

Next Up In Culture

The Latest

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna shared a love of the game

By Sean Collins

The next Democratic debate will take place right before the New Hampshire primary

By Li Zhou and Cameron Peters

The difference between the Grammys’ Song, Album, and Record of the Year categories, explained

By Kelsey McKinney and Jen Trolio

The 2020 Grammys’ sexual harassment and corruption controversy, explained

By Alex Abad-Santos

How Sundance films are probing the mushy nature of truth and fiction in 2020

By Alissa Wilkinson

NBA star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash

By Catherine Kim