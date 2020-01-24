Sundance Film Festival 2020: movie reviews and news

Every January, critics, filmmakers, film industry insiders, and celebrities head to the mountainous ski resort town of Park City, Utah — about 30 miles from Salt Lake City — for the Sundance Film Festival: a 10-day marathon of screenings, panels, parties, and more.

A lot happens at Sundance. Typically attended by about 120,000 people, it’s an exhibition for some of the most exciting independently produced films from the US and around the world. It’s an early predictor of coming movie trends. Filmmakers and other talent can network with one another and discuss issues and groundbreaking technologies that affect film and media. At Sundance, you can spot celebrities in puffy jackets and furry boots, and take a breather after the hectic fall movie season.

The festival straddles two worlds: the big-name, award-winning movie world and the scrappy indie film world. So paying attention to it is a good way to catch the first inklings of Oscar buzz and to get a sense of the issues and topics that are motivating filmmakers and audiences.

Put simply, for people who love movies, Sundance is one of the most exciting events of the year. There’s the feeling in the air that any movie could be a breakout hit, any talent could become the next star. Anything can happen in Park City.