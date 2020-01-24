Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X lead the 2020 Grammy nominees

The Grammy Awards are upon us. This Sunday, January 26, the biggest artists of the year will be crowned live at the 62nd rendition of the annual event.

Leading the nominations is Lizzo, with eight. The flutist-rapper-singer-dancer extraordinaire is up for some of the biggest Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Lizzo’s nominations — her first — are a fitting capper to an impressive year for the artist, whose songs “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” ruled the charts in 2019.

Also earning their first Grammy nominations are 18-year-old pop wunderkind Billie Eilish and 20-year-old genre-blending rapper Lil Nas X, who closely follow Lizzo in the overall field with six nominations each. Next comes the more seasoned Grammy nominee Ariana Grande with five nominations, including her first nod in the Album of the Year category for the revelatory thank u, next, led by the single “7 Rings.” (Lizzo, Eilish, and Grande are all scheduled to perform at the show as well.)

A surprise big category squeaker — there’s always one! — is Lil Nas X, whose remix of “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus became an inescapable earworm in 2019. The hit country-trap single broke Billboard chart records and spawned numerous remixes, so its Record of the Year nomination is expected and deserved, as is Lil Nas X’s Best New Artist nod. But his Album of the Year nomination for his debut EP, 7 — which features two versions of “Old Town Road” and a comparatively scant five other tracks — has many music fans scratching their heads.

Also up for Album of the Year are works by a trio of artists who transcended indie tastemakers’ playlists to find mainstream success: i,i by Bon Iver, who previously won Best New Artist (after the release of Bon Iver, Bon Iver in 2014); Father of the Bride by Vampire Weekend, marking the band’s first Grammy nod in one of the awards’ top three categories; and Norman Fucking Rockwell by Lana Del Rey, who has been nominated for multiple Grammys in the past, but never Album of the Year.

A notable omission is Lover by Taylor Swift, which was well-received as both a maturation and a return to country-pop form for the singer. Although the title track and “You Need to Calm Down” received individual nominations, the album itself was relegated to Best Pop Vocal Album — not the most visible of categories. It’s possible that Swift cut it too close to the Grammys’ window of eligibility to garner much notice from voters for the full-length LP. Lover was released on August 23, just ahead of the Grammys’ cutoff on August 31.

Below, we’ve listed the nominees in the Grammys’ four major categories, which recognize artists across all genres.

Visit the Grammys’ website for the full roster of nominees in all 84 categories. The awards air live January 26 on CBS at 8 pm Eastern/5 pm Pacific.

Album of the Year

(This award is given to an entire album and all of its songs.)

thank u, next — Ariana Grande

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

i,i — Bon Iver

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

Norman Fucking Rockwell — Lana Del Rey

7 EP — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

(This award goes to the songwriters of a song.)

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R., and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson, and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Related Why the Grammys have so many categories

Record of the Year

(This award goes to the overall production of a single song and is awarded to the artist who records it.)

Best New Artist

(This award is given to artists who have released their breakthrough recording during the Grammy eligibility period — October 1, 2018, to August 31, 2019, in this case — not to artists who made their first recording during that time.)