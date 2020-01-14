Stephen King’s confusing tweets about diversity missed a larger point about the Oscars

Horror maestro Stephen King has chimed in on the subject of diversifying the arts, ostensibly in response to backlash against the all-too-familiar whiteness of the 2020 Oscar nominations slate.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, King suggested that the only thing that matters when judging art is the quality of the art, and that diversity should not be a factor. The tweet coincided with significant social media discussion about the omission of women and people of color from major Oscars categories like acting and directing — and many people interpreted King’s tweet as a tacit dismissal of those concerns.

...I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

Like so many others, King may have had the Oscars on his mind because of Monday’s nominations, which seemed to offer a strikingly clear example of diverse creative teams producing art of very high quality, yet being maddeningly shut out of the Oscar race in favor of lauding established Hollywood insiders.

The nominations include only one actor of color in all four acting categories, Cynthia Erivo (for Harriet). Meanwhile, Awkwafina, fresh off winning a Golden Globe for her acclaimed performance in The Farewell, was not nominated in Lead Actress category for the Oscars. And while Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is nominated for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director — earning historic recognition for South Korea — the film’s stellar ensemble cast was not nominated in the acting categories.

Additionally, Greta Gerwig, a 2018 Best Director nominee, and only the fifth woman ever to be nominated in the category, was denied a second nomination for directing Little Women, despite the film being nominated for Best Picture and several other awards, and despite its having won a staggering amount of critical acclaim compared to some of its more controversial Best Picture fellows.

Many people who responded to King’s surprising statement were quick to point out that all too frequently, the systems that produce art are designed to shut out minority artists — meaning that many of them never even get the chance to be judged by the quality of their work.

With all due respect, I'm afraid that a meritocracy could work only if the game weren't rigged. — Laura Lippman (@LauraMLippman) January 14, 2020

Damn, Stephen. Damn. I thought you were better than this. It should be obvious that diversity and quality *aren't separate qualities,* or in opposition to each other -- except in the minds of bigots.



Damn. — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) January 14, 2020

Eventually — around two hours after his tweet — King qualified his statement with two follow-up thoughts that seemed to acknowledge the viewpoints of the many, many people who replied to disagree with him.

The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is make sure everyone has the same fair shot, regardless of sex, color, or orientation. Right now such people are badly under-represented, and not only in the arts. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

You can't win awards if you're shut out of the game. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

It’s not clear what specific scenario, if any, King might have been thinking about beyond the Oscars. (Vox has reached out to King’s publisher for comment.) But it’s worth noting that the most recent round of predominantly white Oscar nominees — a persistent problem for the Academy — has come after several years in which the Academy rapidly and dramatically increased its number of new memberships to meaningfully diversify its voting body. Apparently, there’s still a lot more work to be done to shift the institutional apparatus that keeps many diverse films from finding broader awards recognition.

Without more clarification, however, what seemed to some fans to be King’s abrupt about-face left them confused:

This is a very strange tweet to make after the previous. I'm curious how you envision we "ensure everyone has a fair shot" without ever considering diversity. — Caraid (@CaraidArt) January 14, 2020

But unlike many of King’s fictional must-reads, his Twitter musings might be best left un-scrutinized. King might be in many ways a typical privileged white dude (never forget that his wife Tabitha King put his career ahead of her own and pushed him to keep writing), but he’s often tried to pay his success forward and look out for the underdog.

“Young writers and filmmakers need a hand up, because it’s a hard world out there,” he told EW in 2008. Of course, it’s frequently an even harder world out there for writers and filmmakers from marginalized groups, who often don’t have the same advantages and opportunities afforded to them.

Keep heading in that direction, Stephen, and you’ll understand why so many people were taken aback by your tweet.