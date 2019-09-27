NYFF 2019: New York Film Festival news and movie reviews

For New York City’s movie lovers, the annual New York Film Festival is a highly anticipated chance to watch some of the year’s best films, listen to Q&As with filmmakers and stars, and enjoy the company of other cinephiles. Hosted by Film at Lincoln Center, the NYFF includes world and New York premieres along with films that made waves at the year’s most important festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Sundance, and Toronto. It’s one of the longest-running and most prestigious festivals in the United States.

The 57th edition of the festival takes place September 27-October 13, 2019. It will open with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and close with Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn, with Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story as centerpiece. The main slate includes films like Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole, Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory, Celine Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Mati Diop’s Atlantics, and Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite.