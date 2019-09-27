 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • StoryStream
56th New York Film Festival - “ROMA” - Intro

NYFF 2019: New York Film Festival news and movie reviews

New York’s most prestigious film festival can solidify a film’s awards chances and introduce it to an eager audience of devoted cinephiles.

Contributors: Alissa Wilkinson

For New York City’s movie lovers, the annual New York Film Festival is a highly anticipated chance to watch some of the year’s best films, listen to Q&As with filmmakers and stars, and enjoy the company of other cinephiles. Hosted by Film at Lincoln Center, the NYFF includes world and New York premieres along with films that made waves at the year’s most important festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Sundance, and Toronto. It’s one of the longest-running and most prestigious festivals in the United States.

The 57th edition of the festival takes place September 27-October 13, 2019. It will open with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and close with Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn, with Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story as centerpiece. The main slate includes films like Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole, Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory, Celine Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Mati Diop’s Atlantics, and Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite.

3 Total Updates Since
Sep 13, 2019, 3:00pm EDT
  • September 27

    Mobsters, Teamsters, history, guilt, and salvation: Martin Scorsese’s terrific The Irishman

    By Alissa Wilkinson

    Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci headline a long, winding movie that’s well worth the watch.

  • September 13

    The ferocious, chilling Parasite is an essential thrill ride about social inequality

    By Alissa Wilkinson

    Snowpiercer and The Host director Bong Joon-ho reaches the peak of his game with a new must-see horror masterpiece.

  • September 13

    Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are devastating in the brilliant, brutal Marriage Story

    By Alissa Wilkinson

    Noah Baumbach’s outstanding new film turns divorce into a reminder of love’s many shades.