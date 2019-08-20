Report: Spider-Man will leave MCU, as Marvel and Sony end their partnership

There may be no future for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to a report from Deadline, Disney and Sony have recently been at odds over Marvel’s involvement in Sony’s rebooted Spider-Man franchise, and their disagreement has resulted in both sides walking away from what has been a very successful partnership. Per Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr.:

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige won’t produce any further Spider-Man films because of an inability by Disney and Sony Pictures to reach new terms that would have given the former a co-financing stake going forward. Disney asked that future Spider-Man films be a 50/50 co-financing arrangement between the studios, and there were discussions that this might extend to other films in the Spider-Man universe. Sony turned that offer down flat, and I don’t believe they even came back to the table to figure out a compromise.

The move bucks a 2015 agreement between the two film studios under which Sony — which owns the film rights to Spider-Man, a.k.a. Peter Parker — would allow Marvel to welcome the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The webslinger would go on to be played by Tom Holland in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before making his solo debut in 2017, in Sony and Marvel’s co-produced Spider-Man: Homecoming. (He then later appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and his own sequel, the co-produced Spider-Man: Far From Home). Marvel and Sony’s partnership allowed Sony to keep Spider-Man’s film rights and earn piles of money at the box office, while Marvel got to incorporate the character into the MCU. Marvel also received a payout in the range of 5 percent of the co-produced films’ box office haul on the first day of their release, according to Deadline’s sources.

Holland’s Spider-Man has become an essential Marvel superhero, and his relationship with Tony Stark has been a consistent throughline in the last three years of Marvel storytelling. He was also expected to be a cornerstone hero — along with Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther — who would take over for the original trinity of Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America in Marvel’s upcoming movies.

Deadline’s report — which comes less than two months after Spider-Man: Far From Home became Sony’s biggest movie worldwide — calls the character’s cinematic future into question. Neither Disney nor Sony has officially commented on the matter, but for now, it seems like Spider-Man’s future existence in the MCU is bleak at best, an “I don’t feel so good” moment for fans of both Spider-Man and Marvel.