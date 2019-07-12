R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex crime charges, including child pornography

R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night on federal sex crime charges, CNN reports.

Kelly was arrested in Chicago while walking his dog. He is facing a 13-count indictment that includes child pornography charges in Cook County, Illinois, and a five-count indictment in the Eastern District of New York. While early reports suggested that Kelly would be charged with sex trafficking in New York, the unsealed indictment charges him instead with kidnapping, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child, and racketeering.

These new charges aren’t the only indictments Kelly is currently facing. In his hometown of Chicago, he has received multiple indictments over the past few months.

In February, Cook County charged Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, followed in May by 11 additional counts, including charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault. So far, he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him.

Kelly has faced legal jeopardy before and recovered. In 2008, he stood trial on child pornography charges. He was found not guilty, and he went on to flourish as one of the biggest R&B stars in the world. But these new charges come after months of increased scrutiny of his record.

This January, Lifetime premiered the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, in which multiple women recount the abuse they say they have suffered at Kelly’s hands. The series was explosive, and in its aftermath, multiple music stars spoke out against Kelly and apologized for having collaborated with him in the past. Radio stations began to boycott his music. His record label dropped him. And Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made a public statement asking for anyone who knew anything about alleged crimes by Kelly to come forward.

“What will definitely happen is that these accusations will be in the popular consciousness forever. That goes without question. It’s out there,” #MeToo founder Tarana Burke told Vox of the series’ impact. “People can’t say they haven’t heard.”

Earlier this summer, the journalist Jim DeRogatis, who broke the story on Kelly’s alleged crimes in the year 2000, published a book that details everything he has learned from his 19 years of covering Kelly and the accusations made against Kelly. “I know the names of 48 women whose lives have been ruined by this man,” he concludes at the end of the book.

Kelly may or may not see jail time for any of the crimes with which he is now charged, but it’s an open question whether the multiple indictments he’s received will help any of the women who’ve accused him of sexual abuse and misconduct.

“I don’t know what justice looks like for those women,” DeRogatis told Vox in June. “I think anything that happens in the court system is too little, too late for them.”

Update: This article was first published before Kelly’s New York indictment was unsealed. It has been updated.