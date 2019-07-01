 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • StoryStream

Stranger Things season 3: news and reviews

Netflix’s ’80s hit goes to the mall as the teens from Hawkins, Indiana, fight new monsters and navigate changing relationships.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4 on Netflix, and it sees all the characters from Hawkins, Indiana, growing and evolving. And yes, we’re including a few monsters in that mix.

The Mind Flayer — the terrible tentacled entity last seen hovering over Hawkins Middle School in the Upside Down — is alive and well and prepared to lay waste to the whole town, and perhaps more. Cue more of what we’ve come to expect from Stranger Things by now: kids battling evil, led by a powerful Eleven sporting a nosebleed and using her version of the Force.

Meanwhile, many of season two’s flaws and frustrations have been ironed out in satisfying and interesting ways. And though a new set of problems arises, the show is still as slick and stylish as ever: Season three really feels like the cover of an ’80s pulp horror novel, in the best way. The cast is as sparkling as ever, and the new setting of Hawkins’s brand new Starcourt Mall serves up even more of the nostalgia that Stranger Things has always had in spades.

6 Total Updates Since
Jul 30, 2018, 10:32am EDT
  • July 1

    Why Stranger Things is perfect for product placement

    By Kaitlyn Tiffany

    The third season will have Coca-Cola-related plot points, sponsored by Coca-Cola.

  • June 30

    Stranger Things season 3 is charming but frustrating. Here’s a spoiler-free review.

    By Aja Romano

    Stranger Things 3 is both smarter and lazier than Stranger Things 2. But at least the Hawkins gang is still having wacky ’80s adventures!

  • June 20

    Watch: Stranger Things 3’s latest trailer reveals an unexpected villain

    By Aja Romano

    The Mind Flayer is back, and it’s pissed.

  • March 20

    Watch: Stranger Things 3’s first trailer has lots of teenage love — and monsters

    By Aja Romano

    It’s 10% terror, 20% romance, 70% Steve’s ice cream shop uniform. Scoops Ahoy!

  • January 1

    Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4, 2019. Watch the latest teaser now.

    By Jen Trolio

    The trailer seems to introduce at least a few new clues as to what season three will entail.

  • July 30, 2018

    Stranger Things season 3: everything we know so far

    By Karen Han

    New season, new characters, new mall!