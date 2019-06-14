 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Dead Don’t Die

Bill Murray and Adam Driver lead an all-star cast in the zombie movie from Jim Jarmusch, which is currently in theaters.

By Alissa Wilkinson
Part of The 13 best movies out this weekend

Metacritic score: 55

Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die is a gently scathing tragicomedy, set in small-town America. It’s quietly castigating, for the audience: A zombie apocalypse happens because fracking tips the Earth off its axis, and people are all too preoccupied with their own concerns to care.

Starring Bill Murray, Chloe Sevigny, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Caleb Landry Jones, Tom Waits, Selena Gomez, and many others, the film is a portrait of a weary world. For the most part, the characters aren’t particularly powerful or vulnerable or bad or angry, and they live comfortably enough. They’re just tired. And they’re ready for the end to come.

