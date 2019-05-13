All the canceled and renewed TV shows from the 2018-’19 season

It happens every spring: As the five broadcast TV networks — ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and The CW — solidify their programming lineups for the next TV season, they must also decide which of their existing shows to renew and which ones to cancel.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be back for the 2019–’20 season. So will NBC’s The Good Place and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.

Alas, ABC’s well-liked Speechless isn’t so lucky; it’s been canceled, as has NBC’s Trial & Error.

The 2019–’20 TV season will also see a handful of long-running series air planned final seasons, including ABC’s Modern Family, CBS’s Criminal Minds, The CW’s Supernatural, and Fox’s Empire.

Here’s a full list of all the broadcast shows that have been canceled, all the ones that have been renewed, and all the ones that are still awaiting a verdict.

Which broadcast TV shows were recently canceled or have already aired their planned series finales?

Abby’s (NBC)

A.P. Bio (NBC)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS) – The series finale aired May 16, 2019.

Blindspot (NBC) – The final season will air during the 2019–’20 TV season.

Child Support (ABC)

Code Black (CBS)

The Cool Kids (Fox)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW) — The series finale aired April 9, 2019.

Criminal Minds (CBS) — The final season will air during the 2019–’20 TV season.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC)

Elementary (CBS) — The final season debuted May 23, 2019.

Empire (Fox) — The final season will air during the 2019–’20 TV season.

The Enemy Within (NBC)

Fam (CBS)

The Fix (ABC)

For the People (ABC)

The Gifted (Fox)

Gotham (Fox) — The series finale aired April 25, 2019.

Happy Together (CBS)

I Feel Bad (NBC)

iZombie (The CW) — The final season is currently airing.

Jane the Virgin (The CW) — The final season is currently airing.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

Life in Pieces (CBS)

Love Connection (Fox)

Madam Secretary (CBS) – The final season will air during the 2019–’20 TV season.

Marlon (NBC)

Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Modern Family (ABC) – The final season will air during the 2019–’20 TV season.

Murphy Brown (CBS)

The Passage (Fox)

Proven Innocent (Fox)

Rel (Fox)

Reverie (NBC)

Salvation (CBS)

Shades of Blue (NBC) – The final season will debut June 17, 2019.

Speechless (ABC)

Splitting Up Together (ABC)

Star (Fox)

Supernatural (The CW) – The final season will air during the 2019–’20 TV season.

Take Two (ABC)

Timeless (NBC) – A series finale movie aired in December 2018.

Trial & Error (NBC)

The Village (NBC)

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC)

Which broadcast TV shows have been renewed for the 2019–’20 TV season?

The 100 (The CW)

9-1-1 (Fox)

All American (The CW)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

America’s Got Talent: Champions (NBC)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

American Housewife (ABC)

American Idol (ABC)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

A Million Little Things (ABC)

Arrow (The CW)

The Bachelor (ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Big Brother (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

The Blacklist (NBC)

Black Lightning (The CW)

Bless This Mess (ABC)

Blue Bloods CBS

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Brooklyn Nine-nine (NBC)

Bull (CBS)

Burden of Truth (The CW)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Charmed (The CW)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

The Conners (ABC)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Dynasty (The CW)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

Family Guy (Fox)

FBI (CBS)

The Flash (The CW)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

God Friended Me (CBS)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Good Girls (NBC)

The Good Place (NBC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

In the Dark (The CW)

Instinct (CBS)

Last Man Standing (Fox)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Legacies (The CW)

Little Big Shots (NBC)

MacGyver (CBS)

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Making It (NBC)

Manifest (NBC)

Man With a Plan (CBS)

Marvel’s Agents S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Masters of Illusion (The CW)

Match Game (ABC)

Mom (CBS)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

The Orville (Fox)

The Outpost (The CW)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

The Resident (Fox)

Riverdale (The CW)

The Rookie (ABC)

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Schooled (ABC)

SEAL Team (CBS)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Single Parents (ABC)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Station 19 (ABC)

Supergirl (The CW)

Superstore (NBC)

Survivor (CBS)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

To Tell the Truth (ABC)

This Is Us (NBC)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

The Wall (NBC)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

Will & Grace (NBC)

World of Dance (NBC)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Which series are still awaiting a verdict?

The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)

Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

The Code (CBS)

The Four (Fox)

Genius Junior (NBC)

The Gong Show (ABC)

The Proposal (ABC)

Ransom (CBS)

The Red Line (CBS)

The Titan Games (NBC)

World’s Best (CBS)