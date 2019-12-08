Trump isn’t allowed at NATO’s cool kids’ table in SNL’s cold open

During last week’s NATO summit in London, footage of a group of world leaders — including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — huddled together mocking President Donald Trump for the way he handles press briefings went viral.

Saturday Night Live parodied that clip in its opening sketch, turning the summit into a high school cafeteria popularity contest, in which Trudeau and Macron are “bad boys” who relentlessly bully Trump, and Johnson is depicted as an awkward social climber who wants desperately to be accepted by the Canadian and French leaders.

Early in the sketch, Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, approaches a lunch table where Trudeau (played by Jimmy Fallon), Macron (played by Paul Rudd), and Johnson (played by James Corden), are seated, gossiping about Trump.

When Baldwin’s Trump asks them if the final open seat at their table is taken, Fallon’s Trudeau lies that it is.

“We would love to see you talk and chew at the same time, but we promised this seat to a friend,” Rudd’s Macron says.

“Well I’m Boris’s friend, right Boris?” Trump asks.

“Don’t make this harder than it already is,” Corden’s Johnson replies while averting his eyes. “I’m hanging out with these guys now.”

The trio suggest that Trump sits with the president of Latvia, who is depicted as an oddball.

“Latvia seems more your speed,” Macron sneers, as the leader of Latvia, played by Alex Moffat, struggles awkwardly to play with a ball and cup toy.

As Trump heads to the other table, Johnson asks what Trump’s tie is made of.

“Chinese chemicals, it’s a clip on: top and bottom,” Trump says.

Macron sarcastically lauds Trump’s sartorial decision, “Cool, very cool.”

Later on, Trudeau and Macron try to convince Johnson to throw a party at Buckingham Palace, and Trump tries to get in on it.

“Did someone say something about a party?” Trump asks while approaching the cool kids table again.

“Oh, I don’t think you’d wanna go, you’d have to walk up stairs,” Trudeau quips.

“Yes, the food is all high-quality, but small portions — it’s your nightmare,” Macron adds.

“Yeah, and you like younger women, but this party only has Macron’s wife,” Johnson says, referring to the fact that Macron’s wife is 24 years his senior.

The prime minister laughs to himself, but angers Macron and Trudeau — Trump, on the other hand, enjoys the remark, saying, “I like when it’s mean, but not about me.”

Desperate to make sure Trump doesn’t get to sit in the open seat at the table, Trudeau’s clique invites Angela Merkel, played by Kate McKinnon, to take the open seat. The nerdy Merkel is besides herself.

“Is this happening? Am I about to sit at the cool kids’ table? Just relax, Angela. Should I bring my fluegelhorn?” McKinnon’s Merkel says.

When Trump retreats back to his table with Latvia’s leader, to make way for Merkel, Johnson slaps a sign that says “IMPEACH ME!!!” on his back.

Trump then tries to cover up the fact that he’s crying over the joke by wiping his face with one of the many cheeseburgers stacked atop his plate.

“You know what you guys really are jerks okay? You’re all two-faced, and I’m not getting impeached. It’s all a sham,” Trump yells at the cool kid’s table. (In real life, when asked about the clip in which he’s being mocked, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced,” but added, “He’s a nice guy.”)

REPORTER: Have you seen the video of Prime Minster Trudeau talking about you?



TRUMP: "Well, he's two-faced ... he's not paying 2 percent and he should be paying 2 percent. It's Canada, they have money." pic.twitter.com/VeMixnecXp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

The sketch concludes with Melania Trump, played by Cecily Strong, coming out and giving a public service announcement about bullying — before suggesting she is being forced to do things she does not want to do by referencing a much derided Peloton ad.