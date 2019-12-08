Wonder Woman 1984’s first trailer teases the triumphant return of Gal Gadot — and the 1980s

It’s time for wonder again: The first trailer for next year’s Wonder Woman 1984 has dropped.

The trailer features Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince telling us that everyone, including Wonder Woman herself, has some secrets. Set in the 1980s, it’s now 70 or so years since Wonder Woman’s adventures in her first film, and everything is glitzy, golden, and perfect.

Enter Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) a man of many promises who might be connected to Steve Trevor’s (Chris Pine) mysterious return. Also in the mix is Barbara Minerva, who seems to be Diana’s good friend, but who will later turn out to be Cheetah, one of Wonder Woman’s most storied foes. There’s also plenty of bullet-deflecting, lasso-ing, and prime Amazonian butt-kicking, but the true highlight is Wonder Woman swinging from lightning bolts.

With Patty Jenkins returning to direct and Gadot reprising her role as the Amazon-turned-superhero Diana Prince, Wonder Woman 1984 looks to capitalize on the bold success of the original movie.

Prior to Wonder Woman’s release in 2017, movies about women superheroes were few and far between. Those that were released often did poorly, like 2004’s Catwoman and 2005’s Elektra. This convinced Hollywood executives that audiences didn’t want to see a woman commanding her own comic book blockbuster. There was even chatter that Wonder Woman herself was too tricky of a character to ever bring onto the big screen, despite numerous appearances on TV and a close relationship with Batman, Superman, and other well-known comic heroes.

But Wonder Woman resonated with audiences, overachieved at the box office ($821 million worldwide on a reported $100 million budget), and has now become the flagship superhero for Warner Bros., while actors like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck have stepped away from their roles as Superman and Batman.

And Wonder Woman 1984 looks to continue writing the character’s legacy.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on June 5, 2020.