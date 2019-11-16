 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Will you help us hit our goal? We’re aiming to add 4,500 contributions by the end of September, to help keep Vox free.

Disney+ will stream The Simpsons in its original 4:3 aspect ratio in early 2020

Our national nightmare is over.

By Emily VanDerWerff
The Simpsons are a beloved TV family of yellow-skinned miscreants.
Homer was deeply apologetic about this whole aspect ratio mess.
20th Century Fox

Everything’s coming up Milhouse! After many websites across the entirety of this great internet of ours — including the one you are reading right now — complained about Disney+ displaying the first 19 and a half seasons of The Simpsons in an aspect ratio that cut out much of the visual information and many of the show’s funniest gags, the service has announced it is adding the episodes in their original aspect ratio.

The change will take place in “early 2020,” according to a statement from Disney.

Here’s what else Disney had to say:

We presented “The Simpsons” in 16:9 aspect ratio at launch in order to guarantee visual quality and consistency across all 30 seasons. Over time, Disney+ will roll out new features and additional viewing options. As part of this, in early 2020, Disney+ will make the first 19 seasons (and some episodes from Season 20) of “The Simpsons” available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio, giving subscribers a choice of how they prefer to view the popular series.

Until February 2009’s “Take My Life Please” (the 10th episode of the 20th season), every episode of The Simpsons was formatted for boxy, standard-definition TVs, in an aspect ratio of 4:3 (meaning four units of width to three units of height). But on our modern widescreen TVs, which display images at a 16:9 ratio (16 units of width to nine units of height), 4:3 programs are displayed with black bars on either side of the picture, because it isn’t large enough to fill the entire screen. (For more on aspect ratios, consult this Vox explainer from the halcyon days of 2014.)

However, some viewers feel like they’re not getting “the full picture” if they see those black bars, so many networks that rebroadcast old 4:3 programs alter them to fill a 16:9 ratio by zooming in on the center of the image. This process ends up slicing off the top and bottom of the image. Sometimes, the truncated image that results is not a problem. But in the case of a show like The Simpsons, which contains many, many sight gags, the tops and bottoms of an image can be where some of the best stuff lives.

Observe:

Per Disney’s statement, those of you who (wrongly!) want to watch older episodes of The Simpsons zoomed in to 16:9 will continue to have that option. But Simpsons purists such as myself will have the distinct pleasure of watching these episodes as they were intended: in a strange, boxy shape that doesn’t fill the entirety of our modern TV screens. (Meanwhile, it seems unlikely the Michael Jackson episode from season three will be available on Disney+ anytime soon.)

It’s really true what they say: Simpsons episodes in 4:3 aspect ratio for some — miniature American flags for others!

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

To our delight, you, our readers, helped us hit our goal of adding 2,500 financial contributions in September in just 9 days. So we’re setting a new goal: to add 4,500 contributions by the end of the month. Reader support helps keep our coverage free, and is a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?

Next Up In Culture

The Latest

The new guidelines for Covid-19 booster shots, explained

By Dylan Scott
Play

Why heaters are the future of cooling

By Christophe Haubursin

Elder-friendly technology is a growing market

By Luke Winkie

We can’t just run away from wildfires

By Umair Irfan

What happens when billionaires jump on the biodiversity bandwagon

By Benji Jones

The Afghan refugee crisis has revealed the artificial limits of America’s will to welcome

By Nicole Narea