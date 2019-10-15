Gina Rodriguez said the n-word on Instagram, then issued a weak “apology”

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez found herself facing a social media backlash Tuesday afternoon, after she posted an Instagram story in which she used the n-word.

Rodriguez has since deleted the video and apologized in a follow-up Instagram story. But many have dismissed the apology as insincere, in part because this incident comes after several others where Rodriguez made statements that raised eyebrows on social media and seemed to paint her as having a less-than-respectful attitude toward black people. Consequently, many black social media users have taken Tuesday’s n-word incident as concrete evidence that the actor is anti-black.

In the now-deleted post, Rodriguez, who has Puerto Rican heritage, was rapping along with the Fugees’ song “Ready or Not” — including a line in which vocalist Lauryn Hill sings the n-word, a major breach of etiquette on Rodriquez’s part.

MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/jYIYOwTbbm — sandman (@ceciIiaparikh) October 15, 2019

Social media users quickly lambasted the video, flooding Twitter with negative reactions and advice for the actress:

GINA RODRIGUEZ BITCH HERE YOU GO YOUR WELCOME pic.twitter.com/kblTd17wXs — BARRY AND IRIS DESRVRE HAPPINESS (@love_timerea) October 15, 2019

Rodriguez quickly deleted the offending post and replaced it with what was deemed a backhand non-apology by many. “I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love that I grew up on,” she said. But onlookers pointed out that she didn’t actually apologize for using the racial slur, making the post seem patronizing and disingenuous.

The “gotcha!” vibe was strong on Twitter, where Rodriguez became a trending topic, with many users literally reacting with variants of “we finally got you,” alluding to the actor’s history of controversial moments regarding race.

She FINALLY said it! I BEEN waiting! We got you on camera, HD!! You are done!!! pic.twitter.com/TjSYGyJhbl — Niggansel Elgort (@bIackgirIs) October 15, 2019

Finally got enough evidence to fully cancel Gina Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/mCiS1oSzhC — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 15, 2019

The fact that the stans have been waiting YEARS to cancel Gina Rodriguez and she basically handed it to us on a silver platter love to see it — ice-a-✌ (@AisAisbby) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile, supporters of Rodriguez lamented “cancel culture” for claiming someone over what they viewed as either a clear overreaction or an inconsistently applied moral standard:

I love how y’all are trying to cancel Gina Rodriguez for saying the “n” word but haven’t cancelled Card* B for it ‍♂️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5WaBKh5zNa — La Miki Minach (@Joee_Zolanski) October 15, 2019

I DONT agree with Gina Rodriguez saying the n word on her story but why doesnt everyone have the same cancel culture energy when these non black rappers use it all the time & its completely overlooked? If your gonna be pissed off about it you gotta be the same towards everyone — Robyn (@ReynoldsLikely) October 15, 2019

Fuck everyone who tries to cancel Gina Rodriguez she could kill my dog and I would still love her — Sebas (@SneakySebas) October 15, 2019

Twitter managing to cancel Demi lovato, Jeremy renner, Gina Rodriguez, hailey and justin bieber, and Ellen all in like 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/uG3jpuHlyh — abdulla’s tea (@gryffintea) October 15, 2019

Though many of Rodriguez’s fans were supportive, many upset observers were quick to point out that this is just the latest in several incidents in which Rodriguez seemed to dismiss black issues.

Rodriguez has a history of raising speculation about her attitude toward black people — and putting her foot in her mouth

Wariness of Rodriguez’s attitudes toward race dates back to 2017, when Rodriguez tweeted, in what seemed to be an implicit response to the predominantly black cast of the Marvel film Black Panther, to ask where the Latinx actors were in such blockbusters.

“Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend...” Rodriguez tweeted in July 2017. The tweet has since been deleted.

Fast forward to September 2018, when Rodriguez raised eyebrows again during a press run for the animated film Smallfoot. When Rodriguez and her co-star Yara Shahidi spoke with entertainment journalist Blogxilla, Blogxilla commented to Shahidi that she was an inspiration to “so many Black women.”

“So many women,” Rodriguez interjected, at which point Blogxilla, who is black, explained that “for black women, we need people on a whole ‘nother level.” Many critics interpreted Rodriguez’s comment as an attempt to co-opt a conversation about black identity.

Lol at Gina Rodriguez entering herself into a convo that wasn’t about her. And then wants to get mad when AfroLatinxs clock her for her antiblackness https://t.co/djZvxbWsGi — real spooky girl shit (@lareinanegraa) September 27, 2018

The interview sparked conversations and speculation about Rodriguez’s seemingly critical views on empowerment of black people in the industry. Those conversations continued the following month, when Rodriguez co-hosted, with the Latina actor America Ferrera, a Latina “power lunch” whose attendees were noticeably light-skinned; with the exception of Rosario Dawson, it appeared that no Afro-Latina women were present, raising questions about how many the two hosts had actually invited.

Like look at this BS. This was a Latina Power lunch she and America Ferrera hosted. When AfroLatinx called her out she feigned ignorance like she ain’t know any AfroLatinx pic.twitter.com/mbFJ7NnI7F — real spooky girl shit (@lareinanegraa) September 27, 2018

Then, in November 2018, Rodriguez incorrectly claimed while participating in a roundtable discussion about diversity and pay equity in Hollywood that black and Asian actresses are paid more in Hollywood than Latina actresses. At the time Rodriguez made the claim, the highest-paid actress on television was a Latina actress — Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara — while only one black woman, Scandal’s Kerry Washington, made the list of TV’s highest-paid women.

In response to the backlash she received for this error, Rodriguez subsequently appeared on the radio show Sway in the Morning, where she tearfully described the reaction as “devastating.” But then she went one step further by describing her father as ”dark-skinned,” rather than apologizing for the mistake, in a speech that many read as tone-deaf:

The black community was the only community I looked towards growing up. We didn’t have many Latino shows, and the black community made me feel like I was seen. To get [called] anti-black is [like] saying I’m anti-family. My father is dark-skinned, he’s Afro-Latino. My cousins — Puerto Ricans are African, Taino, and Spaniard, and it’s in my blood. So that was devastating to me. And I know my heart. I know what I meant. And I really wish we weren’t living in a culture where we’re clickbait, because I’ve never said anything controversial about anybody.

Rodriguez’s father, Gino Rodriguez, is a well-known boxing referee, and some found Rodriguez’s description of him as “dark-skinned” to be a stretch.

Lmaooooo @ Gina Rodriguez's "dark skinned" dad. Help. https://t.co/aBWhiUAfoc — Monique Thee Auntie (@thejournalista) January 23, 2019

Others pointed out that Rodriguez seemed unwilling to simply say she was wrong and apologize.

Gina Rodriguez could easily acknowledge that her past comments were antiblack (regardless of if she didn't intend them to be) and learn to do better and grow but she rather play victim — gap tooth doll (@bluinmoonlight) January 23, 2019

While i am not an advocate of cancel culture, Gina Rodriguez is a good example of people who cancel themselves. How on Pacha Mama does she still not have a team of folks who love her enough to tell her how wrong she is about how White Supremacy works on Latinxs? — Dr. Blanca E. Vega (@BlancaVNYC) January 23, 2019

It was a theme that resurfaced after this week’s n-word incident, when many fans not only read her apology as insincere but also voiced the frustration that not only do these types of moments keep happening, but that Rodriguez seems unwilling or unable to learn why they are hurtful.

People aren’t upset at Gina Rodriguez just because of “cancel culture.” Many black people have supported her for YEARS just for her to continue to show her disrespect and lack of support for us and that shit hurts. We don’t have to tolerate it or accept her apology ‍♀️ — Demeah Dulaney (@meahjae) October 15, 2019

But as many people were also quick to point out, the rumors swirling about Rodriguez’s anti-black sentiments have yet to hurt her career; Netflix cast her as the lead in its reboot of Carmen Sandiego, and she starred in the Netflix rom-com Something Great earlier this year.

The latest incident seems to have sparked a larger conversation about Rodriguez’s controversial past comments regarding race. Perhaps it might also create a new opportunity for Rodriguez — a chance to listen and learn.