Grammy winners 2018: the complete list

The 2018 Grammys, the 60th installment of the music industry’s flagship awards show, were handed out on Sunday night. And the night belonged to Bruno Mars.
Heading into the awards, Mars and Jay-Z led the nominations. But Mars ultimately swept the three biggest honors of the night, taking home Album of the Year and Record of the Year for 24k Magic and winning Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like.”
Mars won six Grammys overall. In the end, Jay-Z was completely shut out and went home empty handed.
The Grammys handed out more than 80 golden gramophones in total, including in dozens of categories whose winners were announced shortly before the live telecast. Going into the ceremony, for example, Mars had already won three Grammys: Best R&B Album for 24K Magic and Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “That’s What I Like.”
Another big winner from the preshow awards was Kendrick Lamar, who won five Grammys total: He was honored with Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video for “HUMBLE” during the preshow, and during the main ceremony, he won Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Loyalty” with Rihanna and Best Rap Album for DAMN.
Meanwhile, other notable — and controversial — wins from the live ceremony included Alessia Cara for Best New Artist (in an unfortunate snub of SZA) and Ed Sheeran for Best Pop Solo Performance, with his song “Shape of You” (Sheeran somehow beat Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Kesha, and Pink, and he wasn’t even present to accept the award).
Below is a full list of the night’s winners in the Grammys’ televised categories. (To see the full list of preshow and televised winners in all 80-plus categories, visit the Grammys’ website.)
Record of the Year
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
4:44 — Jay-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
WINNER: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi, and Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber)
“4:44” — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels, and Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, and Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid)
WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist
WINNER: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
WINNER: “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
WINNER: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
WINNER: ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
“Cola” — Camelphat and Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM
WINNER: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Line Of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration — Bonobo
WINNER: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go To War” — Nothing More
Best Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
WINNER: “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly and Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik, and Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
WINNER: “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward, and Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Best Rock Album
Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired … To Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age
WINNER: A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
WINNER: Sleep Well Beast — The National
Best R&B Performance
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project
WINNER: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones
“All The Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music
Best R&B Song
“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson, and Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe, and Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6LACK — 6LACK
"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
WINNER: Starboy — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
WINNER: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel The Real — Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Performance
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — Jay-Z
WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bad And Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin, and J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins, and Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)
WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan, and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Sassy” — Gabouer and M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You” — Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris
WINNER: “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
WINNER: “Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
Best Country Song
“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
WINNER: “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land
WINNER: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn and Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker
“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion
“Stand Up For Something” — Common and Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall
Best Spoken Word Album
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen
Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
WINNER: The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher
Best Music Video
“Up All Night” — Beck
“Makeba” — Jain
“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z
WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle
Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman
What Now? — Kevin Hart
Best Rap Album
4:44 — Jay-Z
WINNER: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — P!nk
WINNER: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“PRBLMS” — 6LACK
“Crew” — Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé
WINNER: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
“Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott