Grammy winners 2018: the complete list

The 2018 Grammys, the 60th installment of the music industry’s flagship awards show, were handed out on Sunday night. And the night belonged to Bruno Mars.

Heading into the awards, Mars and Jay-Z led the nominations. But Mars ultimately swept the three biggest honors of the night, taking home Album of the Year and Record of the Year for 24k Magic and winning Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like.”

Mars won six Grammys overall. In the end, Jay-Z was completely shut out and went home empty handed.

The Grammys handed out more than 80 golden gramophones in total, including in dozens of categories whose winners were announced shortly before the live telecast. Going into the ceremony, for example, Mars had already won three Grammys: Best R&B Album for 24K Magic and Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “That’s What I Like.”

Another big winner from the preshow awards was Kendrick Lamar, who won five Grammys total: He was honored with Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video for “HUMBLE” during the preshow, and during the main ceremony, he won Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Loyalty” with Rihanna and Best Rap Album for DAMN.

Meanwhile, other notable — and controversial — wins from the live ceremony included Alessia Cara for Best New Artist (in an unfortunate snub of SZA) and Ed Sheeran for Best Pop Solo Performance, with his song “Shape of You” (Sheeran somehow beat Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Kesha, and Pink, and he wasn’t even present to accept the award).

Below is a full list of the night’s winners in the Grammys’ televised categories. (To see the full list of preshow and televised winners in all 80-plus categories, visit the Grammys’ website.)

Record of the Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

WINNER: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi, and Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels, and Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, and Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid)

WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

WINNER: “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

WINNER: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

WINNER: ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat and Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM

WINNER: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line Of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

WINNER: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

WINNER: “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly and Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik, and Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

WINNER: “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward, and Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired … To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

WINNER: A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

WINNER: Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

WINNER: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson, and Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe, and Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

WINNER: Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

WINNER: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel The Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin, and J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins, and Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)

WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan, and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Sassy” — Gabouer and M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris

WINNER: “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

WINNER: “Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

WINNER: “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land

WINNER: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn and Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion

“Stand Up For Something” — Common and Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall

Best Spoken Word Album

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen

Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

WINNER: The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher

Best Music Video

“Up All Night” — Beck

“Makeba” — Jain

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

Best Rap Album

4:44 — Jay-Z

WINNER: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

WINNER: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé

WINNER: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott