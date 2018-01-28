 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Will you help us hit our goal? We’re aiming to add 4,500 contributions by the end of September, to help keep Vox free.

Grammy winners 2018: the complete list

Bruno Mars was the night’s biggest winner, taking home six awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

By Alex Abad-Santos Updated
Bruno Mars at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

The 2018 Grammys, the 60th installment of the music industry’s flagship awards show, were handed out on Sunday night. And the night belonged to Bruno Mars.

Heading into the awards, Mars and Jay-Z led the nominations. But Mars ultimately swept the three biggest honors of the night, taking home Album of the Year and Record of the Year for 24k Magic and winning Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like.”

Mars won six Grammys overall. In the end, Jay-Z was completely shut out and went home empty handed.

The Grammys handed out more than 80 golden gramophones in total, including in dozens of categories whose winners were announced shortly before the live telecast. Going into the ceremony, for example, Mars had already won three Grammys: Best R&B Album for 24K Magic and Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “That’s What I Like.”

Another big winner from the preshow awards was Kendrick Lamar, who won five Grammys total: He was honored with Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video for “HUMBLE” during the preshow, and during the main ceremony, he won Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Loyalty” with Rihanna and Best Rap Album for DAMN.

Meanwhile, other notable — and controversial — wins from the live ceremony included Alessia Cara for Best New Artist (in an unfortunate snub of SZA) and Ed Sheeran for Best Pop Solo Performance, with his song “Shape of You” (Sheeran somehow beat Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Kesha, and Pink, and he wasn’t even present to accept the award).

Below is a full list of the night’s winners in the Grammys’ televised categories. (To see the full list of preshow and televised winners in all 80-plus categories, visit the Grammys’ website.)

Record of the Year

Redbone” — Childish Gambino

Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken, My Love!— Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

WINNER: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi, and Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber)

4:44” — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels, and Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, and Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid)

WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

WINNER: “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

WINNER: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

WINNER: ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording

Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

Cola” — Camelphat and Elderbrook

Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM

WINNER: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

Line Of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

WINNER: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

The Promise” — Chris Cornell

Run” — Foo Fighters

No Good” — Kaleo

Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

Black Hoodie” — Body Count

Forever” — Code Orange

WINNER: “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly and Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik, and Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

WINNER: “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward, and Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

WINNER: A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

WINNER: Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best R&B Performance

Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

Distraction” — Kehlani

High” — Ledisi

WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Bruno Mars

The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

WINNER: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino

What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones

All The Way” — Ledisi

Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Song

First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson, and Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe, and Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

WINNER: Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

WINNER: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel The Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance

Bounce Back” — Big Sean

Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

4:44” — Jay-Z

WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Bad And Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap Song

Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin, and J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins, and Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)

WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan, and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Sassy” — Gabouer and M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

Losing You” — Alison Krauss

Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris

WINNER: “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

WINNER: “Better Man” — Little Big Town

Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song

Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

WINNER: “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land

WINNER: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana

I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn and Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker

Never Give Up” — Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion

Stand Up For Something” — Common and Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall

Best Spoken Word Album

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen

Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

WINNER: The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher

Best Music Video

Up All Night” — Beck

Makeba” — Jain

The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

WINNER: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

Best Rap Album

4:44 — Jay-Z

WINNER: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Pop Solo Performance

Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

Praying” — Kesha

Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

What About Us” — P!nk

WINNER: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Rap/Sung Performance

PRBLMS” — 6LACK

Crew” — Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

Family Feud” — Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé

WINNER: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

To our delight, you, our readers, helped us hit our goal of adding 2,500 financial contributions in September in just 9 days. So we’re setting a new goal: to add 4,500 contributions by the end of the month. Reader support helps keep our coverage free, and is a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?

In This Stream

Grammys 2018: winners, news, and biggest moments

View all 15 stories

Next Up In Culture

The Latest

The new guidelines for Covid-19 booster shots, explained

By Dylan Scott
Play

Why heaters are the future of cooling

By Christophe Haubursin

Elder-friendly technology is a growing market

By Luke Winkie

We can’t just run away from wildfires

By Umair Irfan

What happens when billionaires jump on the biodiversity bandwagon

By Benji Jones

The Afghan refugee crisis has revealed the artificial limits of America’s will to welcome

By Nicole Narea