Evidence-based explanations of the coronavirus crisis, from how it started to how it might end to how to protect yourself and others.

Why Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir could be so important

By Umair Irfan

Why people who don’t trust vaccines embrace unproven drugs

By Dylan Scott

The new guidelines for Covid-19 booster shots, explained

By Dylan Scott

Making sense of the recent Covid-19 spike

By Dylan Scott

Does everybody need a booster shot?

By Dylan Scott

Some vaccinated people have gotten Covid-19. That’s no reason to panic.

By Umair Irfan

Florida’s mysterious Covid-19 surge

By German Lopez

A simple solution to endless school quarantines

By Anna North
Two medical workers in silhouette at an outdoor Covid testing facility with palm trees in the background.

Coronavirus explainers

It’s time to stop describing lifesaving health care as “elective”

By Andréa Becker

The summer that wasn’t

By Eleanor Cummins

The dubious rise of ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment, explained

By Kelsey Piper

The pandemic has created a nation of insomniacs

By Anna North

Americans are dying because no hospital will take them

By Dylan Scott

CDC study: Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of Covid-19

By Ellen Ioanes

Are Biden’s new vaccine requirements legal?

By Ian Millhiser

Silicon Valley wants you to know Theranos isn’t Silicon Valley

By Rebecca Heilweil

The US was a world leader in vaccination. What went wrong?

By Dylan Scott

“Neoliberalism has really ruptured”: Adam Tooze on the legacy of 2020

By Zack Beauchamp

America needs to decide how much Covid-19 risk it will tolerate

By German Lopez

What an enormous global study can tell us about feeling better during the pandemic

By Brian Resnick

More Americans are taking jobs without employer benefits like health care or paid vacation

By Rani Molla

Service workers now have another thankless job: Checking vaccine statuses

By Rebecca Heilweil

You can buy stuff online, but getting it is another story

By Terry Nguyen

Why America can’t fix its Covid-19 testing problems

By Dylan Scott

How safe is it for kids to go to school during delta?

By Anna North

Why false claims about Covid-19 vaccines and infertility are so powerful

By Anna North

Should vaccinated people worry about long Covid?

By German Lopez

Hurricane Ida could ravage the Covid-strained Gulf Coast

By Ellen Ioanes

The lab leak hypothesis — true or not — should teach us a lesson

By Umair Irfan

How a cheap antidepressant emerged as a promising Covid-19 treatment

By Kelsey Piper

4 lessons from the early pandemic that no longer apply

By Sigal Samuel

How Florida’s massive Covid-19 spike got so bad

By Dylan Scott

What full FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccines really means

By Umair Irfan

Biden backs school districts in fight against GOP mask mandate bans

By Cameron Peters

What we actually know about the vaccines and the delta variant

By Dylan Scott

School boards are in open revolt against Ron DeSantis’s anti-mask crusade

By Ian Millhiser

Some companies are mandating vaccines — but not for front-line workers

By Emily Stewart

The long road to India’s unparalleled pandemic catastrophe

India’s health system was broken. Then the delta surge arrived.

By Dylan Scott, Pamposh Raina, and 1 more

Why no one knows how bad Facebook’s vaccine misinformation problem is

By Shirin Ghaffary

Why it’s so hard to be a nurse in America, according to two nurses

By Katherine Harmon Courage

The Texas GOP’s war on governing

By Nicole Narea

How Ron DeSantis’s Covid response became the model of what not to do

By Aaron Rupar

We have to accept some risk of Covid-19

By German Lopez

The pandemic changed the trajectory of America’s overdose and suicide crises

By Dylan Scott

The delta doldrums

By Anna North

Anti-mask hysterics at Tennessee school board meeting show how basic public health is now polarizing

By Aaron Rupar

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

By Fiona Lowenstein