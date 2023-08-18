 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What we know about the wildfires in Hawaii

Contributors: Rebecca Leber and Benji Jones

The wildfires that have been engulfing parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui since Tuesday, August 8, have killed at least 111 people in what is the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century. The blaze has destroyed more than 2,000 structures, forced residents to seek safety in the ocean, and prompted thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate. Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier estimated that over 1,000 people remain missing.

“We have suffered a terrible disaster,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said.

Wildfires were once rare on the Hawaiian Islands, largely ignited by volcanic eruptions and dry lightning strikes, but human activity in recent decades has made them more common and extreme. The average area burned each year in wildfires, which tend to start in grasslands, has increased roughly 400 percent in the last century, according to the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, a nonprofit group.

  • August 18

    Hawaii could burn again. How can the government prepare?

    By Rebecca Leber

    FEMA’s role in the Maui wildfire response, climate-fueled disasters, and other questions answered.

  • August 18

    9 things everyone should know about Maui’s wildfire disaster

    By Benji Jones

    Including how you can help.

  • August 14

    How Maui’s wildfires became so apocalyptic

    By Benji Jones

    A large hurricane, drought, and perhaps even invasive grasses have fueled the devastating fires in Hawaii.

