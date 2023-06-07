 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help keep Vox free Reader support helps keep our explainers free for all. Support our mission by making a gift today.

Filed under:

  • Stream

How Canadian wildfires are impacting air quality across the US

The latest news and updates about Canada’s wildfires.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Earlier this week, New York City had the worst air quality of any major city in the world, according to air quality technology company IQAir. The flames causing this public health crisis are actually in Quebec, Canada.

This extreme fire event and its long smoke trail indicate a much larger and worrying trend: Wildfires are getting worse, lasting longer, and occurring more frequently, primarily due to climate change.

So, how can you stay safe in America’s smoke-filled future? Follow here for Vox’s coverage of how our climate is affected by wildfires and air pollution.

5 Total Updates Since
Sep 24, 2021, 9:00am EDT
  • June 7

    Why New York City has some of the worst air in the world right now

    By Rachel DuRose

    Canada’s smoke blanketing the US is just the latest example of intensifying wildfires.

  • June 7

    Smoky air puts everyone at risk — but it’s worse for some

    By Keren Landman

    From burning eyes to asthma attacks: Who’s at highest risk from air pollution? And when should you seek care?

  • June 7

    Dirty air can be deadly. Here’s how to protect yourself.

    By Rebecca Leber

    The Air Quality Index can warn you about wildfire smoke and pollution in your area. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

  • April 19

    The air we breathe was getting better. Then climate change hit.

    By Rebecca Leber

    A new report finds that pollution from wildfires, heat, and drought is making it harder to improve air quality.

  • September 24, 2021

    We can’t just run away from wildfires

    By Umair Irfan

    The risks of massive wildfires are growing, but we have tools to curb them.