How Canadian wildfires are impacting air quality across the US

Earlier this week, New York City had the worst air quality of any major city in the world, according to air quality technology company IQAir. The flames causing this public health crisis are actually in Quebec, Canada.

This extreme fire event and its long smoke trail indicate a much larger and worrying trend: Wildfires are getting worse, lasting longer, and occurring more frequently, primarily due to climate change.

So, how can you stay safe in America’s smoke-filled future? Follow here for Vox’s coverage of how our climate is affected by wildfires and air pollution.