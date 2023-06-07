 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
How Canadian wildfires are impacting air quality across the US

The latest news and updates about Canada’s wildfires.

Contributors: Vox Staff

The summer of 2023 has seen persistent spikes in dangerous air quality levels across the United States as smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada is blown south. In early June, the smoke in New York City was so bad it officially had the worst air quality of any major city in the world, according to air quality technology company IQAir. Later in June, much of the Midwest was blanketed by a dangerous haze of air pollution.

This extreme fire event and its long smoke trail indicate a much larger and worrying trend: Wildfires are getting worse, lasting longer, and occurring more frequently, primarily due to climate change.

So, how can you stay safe in America’s smoke-filled future? Follow here for Vox’s coverage of how to interpret the Air Quality Index, how to protect your health as AQI rises, and possible solutions to air pollution threats in the US.

  • June 28

    Why Canada’s wildfires will affect air quality for weeks to come

    By Li Zhou

    Canada’s fire season is especially bad, and it could lead to smoke drifting southward for the rest of the summer.

  • June 28

    The Air Quality Index and how to use it, explained

    By Rebecca Leber

    8 things you should know about the number that measures bad air.

  • June 9

    If you can’t breathe well, neither can your pet

    By Rachel DuRose and Oshan Jarow

    How to tell if your pet is suffering from wildfire smoke.

  • June 8

    How to make your indoor air better when it’s smoky outside

    By Keren Landman

    Air conditioning, purifiers, and even box fans can help.

  • June 8

    Why some of the US has the most polluted air in the world right now

    By Rachel DuRose

    Canada’s smoke blanketing the US is just the latest example of intensifying wildfires.

  • June 8

    Why is eastern Canada on fire — and when will the smoke clear?

    By Benji Jones

    4 basic questions about Canada’s wildfires, answered.

  • June 8

    The air we breathe was getting better. Then climate change hit.

    By Rebecca Leber

    A new report finds that pollution from wildfires, heat, and drought is making it harder to improve air quality.

  • June 7

    Smoky air puts everyone at risk — but it’s worse for some

    By Keren Landman

    From burning eyes to asthma attacks: Who’s at highest risk from air pollution? And when should you seek care?

  • June 7

    Dirty air can be deadly. Here’s how to protect yourself.

    By Rebecca Leber

    The Air Quality Index can warn you about wildfire smoke and pollution in your area. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

  • September 24, 2021

    We can’t just run away from wildfires

    By Umair Irfan

    The risks of massive wildfires are growing, but we have tools to curb them.