How Canadian wildfires are impacting air quality across the US

The summer of 2023 has seen persistent spikes in dangerous air quality levels across the United States as smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada is blown south. In early June, the smoke in New York City was so bad it officially had the worst air quality of any major city in the world, according to air quality technology company IQAir. Later in June, much of the Midwest was blanketed by a dangerous haze of air pollution.

This extreme fire event and its long smoke trail indicate a much larger and worrying trend: Wildfires are getting worse, lasting longer, and occurring more frequently, primarily due to climate change.

So, how can you stay safe in America’s smoke-filled future? Follow here for Vox’s coverage of how to interpret the Air Quality Index, how to protect your health as AQI rises, and possible solutions to air pollution threats in the US.