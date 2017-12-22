Harvey Weinstein. Mario Batali. Louis C.K.

As the Me Too movement gained prominence, more than 250 powerful people — celebrities, politicians, CEOs, and others — were the subject of sexual harassment, assault, or other misconduct allegations. At the movement’s height, more survivors came forward nearly every day, many of them inspired and emboldened by those who had gone before.

Vox compiled a list of influential people from a variety of industries who faced new public accusations of sexual misconduct after Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was forced to resign in April 2017. The list was updated periodically until January 2019, and is no longer being updated regularly.

We decided to start our list with O’Reilly because his departure from Fox helped set the stage for reports against Harvey Weinstein — which, in turn, helped raise awareness around the Me Too movement and kick off the reckoning around sexual misconduct that continues to this day, in Hollywood, Washington, and around the country.

Many (though not all) of the people accused have denied the allegations. Some say the reported behavior never happened, while others argue that their behavior was not intended to be sexual. Those who reported they were harassed, assaulted, or subjected to misconduct, however, have often said it affected them deeply, leaving some with lasting trauma and sometimes forcing them from their chosen careers.

The Me Too movement and its impact are ongoing, and the list below is only a snapshot of the allegations that became public during a particular moment in time.

Click to view the accused in the following fields: