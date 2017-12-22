262 celebrities, politicians, CEOs, and others who have been accused of sexual misconduct since April 2017

Scroll down

Tyson O'Reilly Ronaldo Hannity Kalanick Caldbeck McClure Sacca Kelly Bolling Polanski Elnashai Belove Jaeger Payne Knowles Weinstein Marchant Nelly Affleck Stone Price Trump von Trier Grasham Weinstein Courtney Scoble Savino Blaine Steele Besh Toback Jennings Kath Landesman Wieseltier Guerrero Bush Halperin Baker Bocanegra Webster Fish Spacey Whalen Kelley Heatherton Piven Dick Oreskes Hoffman Ratner Carter Corn Masterson Rubin Venit Hafford Mendoza Marshall Westwick Tambor Knepper Simmons Balazs Weiner C.K. Moore Seagal Lebsock Smyre Takei Kreisberg Goddard Dreyfuss Wenner Berganza Nassar Jensen Schwahn Ingenito Sizemore Lacey Kruse Larsen Henry Jeremy Stallone Franken Zimmerman Miller Goodman Thrush Conyers Rose Lasseter Arnault Keillor Lauer Rush Pishevar Farenthold Horovitz Hockenberry Kihuen Levine Dababneh Martins Singer Martinez Isaly Uresti Miles Stein Howard Franks Ford Jr. Ashbrook Heely Kozinski McNabb Weinberger Evans Taylor Faulk Lizza Batali Johnson Friedman Smiley Kern Murray Spurlock Scott Ogden Ramsey Miller Marshall Schwartz Lopate Hazen Lewandowski Mojica James Germano Creighton Hallowell Carrasquillo Ayers Harmon Butts Schultz Savage Tooker Braun Haggis Vereen Lee Greitens Klein Rosen Franco Ansari Testino Weber Kramer Muqtar Douglas Levinsohn Meehan Moore Lubin Kenneally Copperfield Strider Wynn Baio Walk Candappa Witty Pacelle Shapiro Marciano Cirrincione Zwerdling Klein Garcia Hutchison Crane Templer Bellemere Kadel Passos Sabal Demarchelier Kettle Sneed Ussery Handler Feinberg Krauss Berk Seacrest Domínguez Franklin Jones Alexie Isabella Ferro Reece Hybels Raniere Strampel Kricfalusi Nixon Sparks Jacoby Strong Mack Brokaw Cárdenas Johnson Díaz Schneiderman Vann Tyndall Tinsley Besson Jr. Freeman Hardwick Mellor Ayala Hill Rodriguez Kratochvil Day Watt Guilfoyle Coleman Sauer Moonves Ronell Argento Frieden Finlay Carlson Parneros Depardieu Striegel Keyes Kavanaugh Wilson Schwertner Alvarez Singhal DeVaul Rubin Bauman Weatherly Shaw

Scroll down

Updated:

Harvey Weinstein. Mario Batali. Louis C.K.

As the Me Too movement gained prominence, more than 250 powerful people — celebrities, politicians, CEOs, and others — were the subject of sexual harassment, assault, or other misconduct allegations. At the movement’s height, more survivors came forward nearly every day, many of them inspired and emboldened by those who had gone before.

Vox compiled a list of influential people from a variety of industries who faced new public accusations of sexual misconduct after Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was forced to resign in April 2017. The list was updated periodically until January 2019, and is no longer being updated regularly.

We decided to start our list with O’Reilly because his departure from Fox helped set the stage for reports against Harvey Weinstein — which, in turn, helped raise awareness around the Me Too movement and kick off the reckoning around sexual misconduct that continues to this day, in Hollywood, Washington, and around the country.

Many (though not all) of the people accused have denied the allegations. Some say the reported behavior never happened, while others argue that their behavior was not intended to be sexual. Those who reported they were harassed, assaulted, or subjected to misconduct, however, have often said it affected them deeply, leaving some with lasting trauma and sometimes forcing them from their chosen careers.

The Me Too movement and its impact are ongoing, and the list below is only a snapshot of the allegations that became public during a particular moment in time.

Click to view the accused in the following fields:

Back to industries
1 / 57
Back to industries
1 / 18
Back to industries
1 / 46
Back to industries
1 / 40

Images: AP, Getty Images, Vjeran Pavic, Wikicommons