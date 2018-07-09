After Sandy Hook, we said never again. And then we let 0,000 mass shootings happen.
By German Lopez and Kavya Sukumar
Mass shootings per 100,000 people since 2013
The US is a big outlier for gun violence among developed countries. Countries where UN Development Programme's Inequality-Adjusted Human Development Index >= 0.75
Each block represents 10 gun-related deaths in 2016
- Mass shooting
- Homicide
- Suicide
- Other or undetermined
On December 14, 2012, a gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and killed 20 children, six adults, and himself.
By June 12, 2016, when a shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, led to 50 deaths, there had been 994 more shootings. Orlando was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history…
…until October 1, 2017, when a gunman fired into a crowd at a music festival on the Las Vegas strip, killing 59.
Then on February 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17.
In total, there have been at least {total} mass shootings since Sandy Hook, with at least {total_killed} killed and {total_wounded} wounded.
The map shows that almost no state is immune to mass gun violence, even as crime and murder rates have generally declined in the past couple of decades.
America is a big outlier among developed countries when it comes to gun deaths — in large part because it has so many guns, making it easy to carry out an act of violence.
Studies have linked stricter gun laws to fewer gun deaths. But the US has the weakest gun laws in the developed world.
As shocking as mass shootings are, they are responsible for only a small portion of all gun deaths. In 2016, according to the CDC, 39,000 people died of gun-related injuries. Each block here represents 10 gun-related deaths.
Mass shooting deaths represented less than 2 percent of all gun deaths in the US that year — 456 of nearly 39,000 overall gun deaths.
Meanwhile, more than 14,000 of the gun deaths that year were homicides, and almost 23,000 — the great majority — were suicides.
Below is every mass shooting since 2013. Hover over a date to learn more.
Number of people killed or wounded per day
So far in {currYear}, {totalKilled} people have been killed and {totalWounded} wounded in {incidentsCount} mass shootings.
Methodology
Mass shooting data comes from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as events in which four or more people, excluding the shooter, were shot but not necessarily killed at the same general time and location. GVA’s definition differs from other definitions of mass shootings, which may require that four or more people are killed or exclude certain shootings, such as gang-related and domestic events.