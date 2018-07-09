On December 14, 2012, a gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and killed 20 children, six adults, and himself.

By June 12, 2016, when a shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, led to 50 deaths, there had been 994 more shootings. Orlando was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history…

…until October 1, 2017, when a gunman fired into a crowd at a music festival on the Las Vegas strip, killing 59.

Then on February 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17.

In total, there have been at least {total} mass shootings since Sandy Hook, with at least {total_killed} killed and {total_wounded} wounded.

The map shows that almost no state is immune to mass gun violence, even as crime and murder rates have generally declined in the past couple of decades.

America is a big outlier among developed countries when it comes to gun deaths — in large part because it has so many guns, making it easy to carry out an act of violence.

Studies have linked stricter gun laws to fewer gun deaths. But the US has the weakest gun laws in the developed world.

As shocking as mass shootings are, they are responsible for only a small portion of all gun deaths. In 2016, according to the CDC, 39,000 people died of gun-related injuries. Each block here represents 10 gun-related deaths.

Mass shooting deaths represented less than 2 percent of all gun deaths in the US that year — 456 of nearly 39,000 overall gun deaths.