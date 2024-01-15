 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A shadow of a man is cast on a large white banner reading “Iowa” hanging in a school gym, where the middle of the room is a stage platform and the man is walking onto it.

The 2024 Iowa caucuses

The latest news, analysis, and explainers coming out of the GOP Iowa caucuses.

Contributors: Eric Levitz, Andrew Prokop, and Nicole Narea

Voters in Iowa will head to the caucus locations on Monday, January 15, for the first contest of the Republican presidential primary, kicking off the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The political circus is much quieter than in past years, perhaps in part due to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s massive leads in the polls.

The caucus results will give one early indication of whether Trump will sail to the nomination, and basically determine whether Ron DeSantis can stay in the race. However, they may not mean all that much for Nikki Haley, who has a better opportunity to break through in the next primary.

Monday’s Iowa caucuses includes Republicans only, since Democrats adopted a new primary calendar that no longer puts Iowa first. They’re starting with South Carolina instead for a number of reasons, including the 2020 Iowa vote-counting debacle and concerns that the state isn’t representative of the nation.

The caucuses will get started at 7 pm Central. After Iowa, candidates will head into the New Hampshire primary on January 23.

Follow here for the latest news, analysis, and explainers, and if you’ve got questions, submit them here. We’ll do our best to answer them in an upcoming story.

Feb 3, 2020, 10:24am EST
  • January 15

    How Trump went from disgraced insurrectionist to GOP frontrunner

    By Eric Levitz

    The deep roots of Trump’s staying power.

  • January 15

    How to decode the Iowa caucuses result

    By Andrew Prokop

    "Who wins" isn’t as simple as who comes in first. Here’s what Trump, DeSantis, and Haley each need.

  • January 13

    The Iowa caucuses only matter because people believe they matter

    By Andrew Prokop

    It’s a small state that can make a massive impact on the political world. Here’s how that happens.

  • January 11

    How Iowa accidentally became the start of the presidential rat race

    By Nicole Narea

    The history of the Iowa caucuses (and their downfall?), briefly explained.

  • February 3, 2020

    Why the Iowa caucuses matter

    By Andrew Prokop

    It’s because people believe they do.